When the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival lost a pair of high-profile headliners last week, it turned to Tucson’s own Orkesta Mendoza to fill a bigger role. The cumbia-mambo-Latin rock fusion band under band leader Sergio Mendoza went from Jazz Festival opening act for the Grammy-winning salsa and Latin jazz outfit Spanish Harlem Orchestra to top billing for their own show at Hotel Congress. It will be the band’s first Tucson gig since playing a pair of sold-out New Year’s Eve events at Congress in December 2019.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO