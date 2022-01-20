ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

First Look at Elle Fanning’s Transformation into Michelle Carter in ‘The Girl from Plainville’

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVpYK_0drMBDlB00

Hulu has just shared the first photo of Elle Fanning portraying Michelle Carter in the new limited series “The Girl from Plainville.”

The series is inspired by the true story of Carter, who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after her boyfriend Conrad Roy committed suicide in 2014.

“The Girl from Plainville” will focus on Carter’s relationship with Roy and the events that led to his death.

Carter was sentenced to 15 months in prison and five years of probation after she was found guilty of convincing Roy to commit suicide over text message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2UP5_0drMBDlB00

In 2020, Michelle was released from prison more than three months early for good conduct.

Fanning will star opposite Colton Ryan, who plays Roy. Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox and Norbert Leo Butz are also starring in the series, which will premiere this spring.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst recently spoke with Elle about her role as Carter while she promoted the second season of “The Great” with co-star Nicholas Hoult.

While Elle revealed that the series was “intense,” Nicholas praised her transformation, calling it “brilliant.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
Cara Buono
Person
Norbert Leo Butz
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Nicholas Hoult
extratv

Why Heidi Klum Got Anxious Over Her Snoop Dogg Collaboration

Model and TV host Heidi Klum is adding “singer” to her résumé. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Heidi about singing for the first time with Snoop Dogg on a song called “Chai Tea with Heidi.” She shared, “I’m pinching, pinching myself. I can’t believe this is happening to me… because I’m obsessed with Snoop Dogg.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Hulu
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery

It was another Year of Covid in 2021, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above. The acting world lost such giants as Betty White who died on New Year’s Eve eve, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Charles Grodin, Jessica Walter, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, Hal Holbrook, George Segal, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Powell and Ned Beatty. We also pay tribute to filmmakers including Melvin Van Peebles, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bertrand Travernier, Richard Donner, Michael Apted and Roger Michell. The executive and producing worlds...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Kids Don’t Like The Weeknd? Maddox And Pax Reportedly Think Singer’s Creepy

Angelina Jolie's children allegedly want her to date Jonny Lee Miller, not The Weeknd. Angelina Jolie is still single after all these years. The actress previously admitted that it’s challenging to date her because of all her dating requirements. As such, Jolie has opted to focus on her children and her career since her split from Brad Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy