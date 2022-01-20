Brown fulfilled with career in Aviation

Matthew Brown and his daughter posed by Air Force One at Evansville Regional Airport. Brown's aviation career has gotten him recognized as 40 under 40 in Airport Business magazine.

A 2002 Lawrenceville High School graduate is fulfilling his dream in aviation and was recently named 40 under 40 in Airport Business magazine.

Matthew Brown has always been interested in airplanes since he was a child.

“My dad and brother built and flew model airplanes,” Brown said. “I wasn’t good at flying them so I told them I was just going to learn to fly real airplanes.”

Brown stated that began his interest in aviation but as he grew older, more influences made him realize his calling in the field.

“When I was around 10 years old I did a discovery flight from the Mt. Carmel airport and realized I really did enjoy flying,” he said. “Also, where I grew up, the Vincennes University airplanes would fly over constantly. I was always looking up at the airplanes that I was going to fly one day.”

His interest at a young age has followed him and led him to big opportunities.

Brown attended VU and received an associates degree in aviation flight technology and earned his CFII certification.

He then went to Southern Illinois University and received his bachelor’s in aviation management.

“My initial plans to be a professional pilot changed after I graduated from SIU,” he said. “The environment for new pilots wasn’t as good as it is now.”

His first job after college was at the Philadelphia International Airport as an operation specialist.

“I was just doing a pretty generic job search for aviation management degrees and came across it,” he said. “So my fist job was at a large hub airport.”

“It was quite the culture shock moving from rural Illinois to a large city, but I found my passion for airports,” Brown said. “After a few years in Philly, I managed to find a similar job in St. Louis. From there I went to Evansville where I worked at the airport in operations, security, aircraft firefighting and airfield maintenance.”

He currently works at an airport in Columbus, Indiana.

“My current position is the Assistant Manager of the Columbus Municipal Airport in Columbus,” he said. “I always joke that I’ve worked my way down from a very large airport to a much smaller airport, but I’ve found that the tight knit environment and small community are what I really enjoy.”

Brown does not fly in planes as much as he had hoped as a child but still loves his career in aviation.

“Some of the passion for flying kind of waned early in my career, but being at a general aviation airport and seeing small airplanes fly everyday has made me want to fly again,” he said. “I recently was elected to the Board of Directors of the local EAA chapter and hopefully that gives me some more opportunities to fly.”

Besides fulfilling his own passion, he is excited to inspire youth to be in aviation.

“We love to give tours and show kids how many different opportunities there are in aviation,” he said.

If he could do one thing at the airports, it would be to get more people, including children, involved in aviation.

“I would try to make it a place that gets the community and youth engaged in aviation,” Brown said. “Things like high school aviation classes, air shows or anything that brings people to the airport.”

Since he started his career, there have been a few changes.

“When I started everything was on paper,” he said. “We inspect the airport at least twice a day make sure everything is in compliance with FAA standards. That took a lot of paper. At Evansville and Columbus, I instituted a software system that tracks all the inspections and training we have to do.”

Being recognized in Airport Business magazine as 40 under 40 is another highlight to his career.

“It was unexpected,” he said. “It is very nice to have co-workers and airport stakeholders that believe you deserve that recognition.”

Being under 40 years of age, Brown’s life is still full of plans for the future.

“My immediate future plans are to learn as much as I can about all aspects of airport management here in Columbus,” he said. “Then someday I hope that leads to managing an airport of my own.”