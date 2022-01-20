ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother of officer killed in crash speaks

By Bria Jones
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sharon Jones said she cried all the tears she can, but wanted to speak out, to let the world know her son was a light taken way too soon.

Officer identified in overnight fatal crash

“He said yeah I’m finna go save some lives. and I was like alright baby be careful,” Jones said.

Recalling the last words she heard from her only child, Sharon Jones said this morning she got a knock at the door that left her numb.

“My heart hurts so bad. I don’t know how to react. I don’t know what to feel,” Jones said.

Her niece asking her to come over, where she said surrounded by law enforcement, she was told her son 32-year-old Corille “CJ” Jones was killed in a crash.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s like, ‘No. I know he’s a good driver,’” Jones said.

MPD said, Corille Jones who joined the department in 2020, was heading to a call when he was involved in a 3-car crash near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill around 3 am on Thursday.

Investigators said the driver that hit Jones also died.

“We finally saw the crash and it was a horrible crash, and I don’t want to see it again,” Vicki Logan, Jones’ aunt said. “That intersection is a really bad intersection. Everyone letting you know someone is going to get hurt here.”

Missing horse found dead on Walnut Grove

Jones’ aunt who works for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office introduced him to law enforcement.

She said before becoming an officer he served with the Memphis Fire Department.

“He was a very good officer, fair, understanding, and pretty much an all-around good guy,” Logan said.

His mother said he loved church and basketball but more than anything he loved his two daughters, ages 1 and 8.

“He loved kids, so his daughters they are his world,” Jones’ mother said. “He got some friends and family that loved him so much they are going to make sure those girls never have to go without.”

Now without her only child, she said she’s leaning on family to carry on..

“It hurt so bad. All I know is it hurts. All I know is hurt right now,” Jones said.

Jones shared that since the morning, MPD has been by her side. The Police Association has also started a fundraiser for the family.

Comments / 11

Barbara Hill-Noble
1d ago

My condolences for everyone envoled in this tragic accident and God Bless these families as they mourn their loss Praying for you all

Reply
2
 

