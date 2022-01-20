ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon to test clothing store… at the mall

By Associated Press
Boston Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, Amazon competed with malls. Now, it’s moving inside one. The online retailing giant said Thursday that it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year. It’s the latest foray into brick-and-mortar for Amazon, which already sells more than 10% of all clothes in the...

CBS LA

Amazon To Open First Ever Brick-And-Mortar Clothing Store In Glendale

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – E-commerce giant Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to open its first ever brick-and-mortar clothing store in Glendale. (Amazon) The store, called Amazon Style, will open in the The Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale. A major feature of the store will be technology that allows customers to request different clothing that is delivered directly to their fitting room in minutes. Customers will be able to scan an apparel item’s QR code in order to find out how many sizes and colors are available in the store. The store will not feature traditional racks of clothing, Amazon said. Instead, customers will see individual display items, and then will be able to request specific sizes and colors. “With the tap of a button, shoppers can add the item to a fitting room or, if they don’t need to try it on, send it directly to the pickup counter,” the company said in a news release. Customers will also be able to pay for their purchases simply using a QR code. The store is scheduled to open at some point later this year, Amazon said.
GLENDALE, CA
