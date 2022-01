The Cincinnati Bengals are in the AFC Divisional Playoffs for the first time since 1990. Can they surprise the top-seeded Tennessee Titans at Nashville?. It’s the only game of the four this weekend that is not a rematch from the regular season. For what it’s worth, the Cincinnati Bengals did defeat the Tennessee Titans a year ago at Paul Brown Stadium, 31-20, in Week 8. Zac Taylor’s club won only four games in 2020.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO