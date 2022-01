The first domino appears to have fallen in the 2022 hiring cycle. The Giants have closed in on hiring Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen to be their general manager. Before the Giants made it officially official, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team has let Ryan Poles (a possible Bears candidate) and Adam Peters that it has gone in a different direction. And thus, the Schoen era was cleared for take off in New York. And now, it leaves the Bears, Vikings, and Raiders as the only teams looking for a general manager *AND* head coach.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO