Gov. Ivey awards $18 million in grants to improve communities

By Office of Gov. Kay Ivey
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $18.2 million to provide improvements in more than 50 Alabama towns, cities and counties.

Grants awarded and projects for Cullman County are:

  • Cullman (Cullman County)- $500,000 for street and drainage improvements in the Warnke Road neighborhoods.
  • Cullman County – $400,000 to resurface and provide drainage improvements along Cullman County Road 18 near the Bremen community.

The Community Development Block Grants will enable local governments to provide public water service to households, repair damaged streets and roads, improve sewer systems, drainage and more. The governor awarded the grants at a ceremony Thursday afternoon in the state capitol.

“Community Development Block Grants are a means in which local governments can address some of their more pressing needs,” said Governor Ivey. “I am pleased to award these grants, and I commend those local officials who recognized those needs and took the time and effort to seek an answer through this grant program.”

The CDBG program in Alabama is awarded annually on a competitive basis in several categories: small city (population 2,999 or less), large city (population 3,000 or more), county and community enhancement. Additionally, planning grants are awarded to help local governments examine and address needs.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in this grant program that annually helps Alabama towns, cities and counties obtain financial assistance for projects that benefit their communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “We look forward to seeing the positive impacts that these projects have on the quality of life for residents of these communities.”

Grants awarded and projects (grouped by geographical region) are:

North Alabama

  • Altoona (Etowah County) – $293,024 to replace a city water line that because of frequent breakages is responsible for most of the major disruptions in city water service.
  • Altoona (Etowah County) – $25,000 for a planning grant to outline the city’s goals and future needs.
  • Athens (Limestone County) – $500,000 for drainage and street improvements and dilapidated-building demolition in the neighborhood around Vine Street.
  • Attalla (Etowah County)- $500,000 to replace or rehabilitate several sections of the town’s sewer lines.
  • Blount County – $300,000 for street and drainage improvements along Philadelphia, Lehigh and Reid Schoolhouse roads southwest of Locust Fork.
  • Brilliant (Marion County) – $349,900 to upgrade sewer lines and pump stations to improve service.
  • Crossville (DeKalb County) – $40,000 for a planning grant to update mapping of the town’s water system.
  
  
  • Douglas (Marshall County)- $350,000 for improvements to the town’s water system and street and drainage improvements along Plunkett Drive, Moon Road and part of Otinger Drive.
  • Falkville (Morgan County) -$350,000 for drainage improvements in an area bounded by East Pike Road, East Pine Street, Patton Street and Douglas Road.
  • Gurley (Madison County) – $350,000 to replace or rehabilitate nearly 160 manhole components in the town’s sewer system.
  • Hillsboro (Lawrence County) – $350,000 for drainage improvements along Oakdale Avenue and its spur roads.
  • Jasper (Walker County) – $500,000 for water, sewer and street improvements along multiple streets in the 19th Street neighborhood.
  • Littleville (Colbert County) – $350,000 to replace or rehabilitate sewer lines and manholes along U.S. Highway 43.
  • New Hope (Madison County) – $350,000 to repair and replace city sewer lines and some household lines along Spring, Ellett and Whitt streets, West Avenue and a part of College Avenue.
  • Owens Cross Roads (Madison County) – $350,000 for sewer improvements in the neighborhood along Brockway Road.
  • Parrish (Walker County) – $300,000 for street and drainage improvements involving Atkins-Edison Street and New Baltimore and Shady Grove roads.
  • Powell (DeKalb County) – $148,000 to replace a dilapidated play area with new playground equipment.
  • Russellville (Franklin County) – $300,000 to demolish 11 dilapidated structures and remove debris.
  • Sylvania (DeKalb County) – $300,000 to repair and resurface Delta, Spear and Horizon streets in the Sylvania Estates neighborhood.
  • Walker County – $260,000 for handicap access improvements for the Walker County Courthouse in Jasper.

North Central Alabama

  • Fruithurst (Cleburne County) – $217,006 to resurface all or part of School Street, Third Street West and Northeast Avenue.
  • Fruithurst (Cleburne County) – $12,000 for a planning grant.
  • Heflin (Cleburne County) – $500,000 to rehabilitate the town’s main sewer line which is responsible for transporting sewage to the city’s wastewater plant.
  • Wedowee (Randolph County) – $350,000 to replace sewer lines to better control sewage inflow.

South Central Alabama

  • Alexander City (Tallapoosa County) – $500,000 to replace antiquated water lines to improve flow and pressure and add fire hydrants.
  • Bullock County – $400,000 to resurface multiple streets in the Ponderosa community.
  • Camden (Wilcox County) – $350,000 to upgrade sewer lines in the Westgate community.
  • Choctaw County – $400,000 to rehabilitate and resurface 5.1 miles of Bailey Road southwest of Butler.
  • Dadeville (Tallapoosa County) – $500,000 for dismantling and clearing 18 dilapidated buildings.
  • Eclectic (Elmore County) – $300,000 to construct a new playground, adult fitness area and amenities at the site of Panther Palace Playground.
  • Epes (Sumter County) – $343,773 for sewer improvements along Clark Miller Lane and Martin Luther King Drive (U.S. Highway 11).
  • Faunsdale (Marengo County) – $300,000 to rehabilitate sidewalks including handicap accessibility modifications and add lighting in the town’s commercial district.
  • Goodwater (Coosa County)- $300,000 to raze and remove debris of four dilapidated commercial buildings.
  • LaFayette (Chambers County) – $450,000 for upgrades at the town’s water treatment plant.
  • Lowndes County – $400,000 to resurface seven county roads.
  • Macon County -$396,040 to resurface at least parts of 19 county roads.
  • Perry County – $400,000 to extend public water availability in the Medline community.
  • Wilcox County – $400,000 to improve drainage along four streets in the Meadowbrook Subdivision area.

South Alabama

  • Andalusia (Covington County) – $500,000 to replace water lines along North Cotton Street and Eighth Avenue and resurface those streets.
  • Chatom (Washington County) -$350,000 to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility to ensure reliable service for residents.
  • Enterprise (Coffee County) – $272,900 to demolish and clear 45 dilapidated buildings throughout the city.
  • Evergreen (Conecuh County) – $500,000 to improve the town’s sewer system, including replacing an outdated lift station and inadequate sewer line.
  • Flomaton (Escambia County) – $350,000 to renovate and upgrade the town’s wastewater facility.
  • Georgiana (Butler County) – $350,000 to upgrade two wells to ensure safe and reliable water service for residents.
  • Goshen (Pike County) – $100,000 to resurface John Anderson Drive.
  • Lockhart (Covington County)- $300,000 to resurface Rappahannock, Chippeway and Mohegan streets.
  • McKenzie (Butler County) – $350,000 for water and street improvements along Davison Street and Wise and South Garland roads.
  • Midland City (Dale County) – $350,000 to rehabilitate a minimum of 17 houses to provide safe and decent housing for low and moderate-income families.
  • Newville (Henry County) – $350,000 to replace water lines along parts of South Broad and Baker streets.
  • Samson (Geneva County)- $300,000 to renovate a senior citizen center, including a new metal roof, handicap accessibility improvements and upgrading flooring and foundation.
  • Thomasville (Clarke County) – $450,000 for the resurfacing and patching and providing drainage and sewer improvements on Center Street, Springdale Drive, Love Street, North Street, Cowen Street, Duncan Drive and Lee Circle.

The Cullman Tribune

Local agencies receive almost $47 million from Gov. Ivey to assist low-income families with utility costs

MONTGOMERY, Ala.— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $47 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022. “Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they can struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will provide extra funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them so that they can stay warm in the winter and cool...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Two meth-related arrests made in Cullman and Hanceville Wednesday

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a residence in the Phelan Community to serve a felony warrant on Wednesday, January 19.   Tyler Lamont Speakman, 27, of Hanceville was located at the residence and was arrested on multiple warrants.  While there, deputies also discovered other illegal substances in the residence. Speakman was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the Second Degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also on Wednesday, CCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Eastpoint area.  Jeremiah Ross Cantrell, 25, of Cullman, was the driver.   Narcotics and paraphernalia were located on his person and inside the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sheriff Matt Gentry said he is proud of the continued effort the proactive deputies put forth at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Alabama’s unemployment rate remains steady at 3.1%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 3.1%, unchanged from November’s rate, and below December 2020’s rate of 4.7%.  December’s rate represents 69,854 unemployed persons, compared to 68,710 in November and 106,318 in December 2020. “For five months now, our unemployment rate has held steady at 3.1%,” said Washington. “We all know of the challenges facing today’s workforce, most of which are still pandemic related, and we’re grateful that Alabama is weathering these challenges. Since last year, more than 36,000 people are no longer counted as unemployed,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

CORONAVIRUS-19 (COVID-19) FLASH released Jan. 19

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Jan. 19, Cullman Regional Medical Center released the following COVID update: Cullman County is in the High-Risk category for overall level of community transmission. Cullman Regional Current Situation ·         52 COVID positive patients, three of whom are on a ventilator ·         Continue to be vigilant in mask wearing and social distancing.  Everyone should continue to follow precautions to prevent the spread of infection – wash hands, socially distance and wear a mask when you cannot socially distance.  Below is the Alabama Department of Public Health data on hospitalizations statewide. COVID Vaccine Clinics Vaccines for ages 12 and up – Location and hours changing Beginning...
CULLMAN, AL
Government
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools recognize January as School Board Appreciation Month at Tuesday board meeting

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools held its board meeting Tuesday evening celebrating January as School Board Appreciation Month.  Board members recognized included: President – Amy CarterVice President – Jason NealChris BranhamCheryl HarrisonJoey Orr Teachers of the Year Awards were given to Carrie Byrd – Cullman City Primary School, April Dean – East Elementary School, Sashari Caretti – West Elementary School, Brent Hill – Cullman Middle School and Christopher Smith – Cullman High School. A presentation on the Cullman City Head Start Annual Training was given by Director Tricia Culpepper, along with the introduction of Early Childhood Education Consultant Amanda Tanner. Action Items included: Financial report...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple people arrested at Good Hope residence for various drug-related charges

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Deputies traveled to a Good Hope residence on Sunday, January 16, to follow up on complaints of drug activity.  While on the scene, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. Multiple individuals were present, as well as numerous illegal substances. Four individuals were arrested and charged with the following: Regina Banks Edwards, 53, of Cullman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.  Aundrey Lopez Flanigan, 39, of Hanceville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felon in possession...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations are at record high in Alabama, immediate measures necessary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Hospitalizations of children in Alabama due to COVID-19 are at a record high, and immediate measures should be taken to reduce COVID-19 in the pediatric population. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Alabama Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), urge parents to minimize their children’s exposure to COVID-19 in schools and public places, wear well-fitting masks in schools and get vaccinated if they are eligible.  On January 13, there were 9,266 total COVID-19 cases reported in Alabama.The breakdown of cases by age is as follows:        Percent of cases, ages 0-4 –...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

West Point Town Council creates new Park and Rec Plus ball program

WEST POINT, Ala. – The West Point Town Council met Monday evening to discuss the new items needed for the concession stand at the park. The old storage refrigerator went out, so the mayor proposed getting a new chest freezer. Other items needed are a grill, fryer, table, laminate flooring for the coach’s office and two propane bottles. Ashlee Phillips estimated that the flooring would cost about $500. Frankie Jones made a motion to allocate $4000 to purchase the items. The council also discussed re-working the retaining wall at the park to reroute water drainage. The town received $12,000 from the CCCDC...
WEST POINT, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1930 and 1950

From the files of 1930: The honor roll of seniors at Cullman High School for the first semester includes: Maria Callahan, Charon Denson, Alfred Glaser, Margaret Hartung, Mary Ellen Hines, Mary Johnson, Vonda Lee Johnston, Edna Martin, Eunice Martin, Frances McPherson, Ruby Philpot, Eldon Simpson, Alice Stockley, Mabel Yeager, Inous Thompson, Laura Harbison, Hortense Wallace, Roberta Howell, C.S. Fletcher, Minnie Stansell, Herman Tillery, Thelma Moore, Edna Duckworth, Vera Wilhite, Edward Herfurth, Merle Trammell and Flora McEwen. Holes in the Bee Line Highway caused by the recent inclement weather are being repaired. O.J. Price has announced his candidacy for sheriff of Cullman County. Cotton ginned...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville City Council discusses damages at Veterans Park

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – At Hanceville City Council’s meeting Thursday evening, the council appointed Leigh Ann Courington, professor at Wallace State, to place three on the Hanceville Water and Sewer Board for a six-year term. Tim Brigum was reappointed to the Zoning Board of Adjustments for a three-year term. The council considered the installation of a new security system at the city hall. The company Stream South Communications of Oneonta would install the alarm from vendor alarm.com. The company has installed security equipment at the City of Oneonta, the City of Snead, the City of Arab’s parks and other municipalities.  The security system would...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

South Vinemont trailer park dumpster overflow causing litter problem for surrounding homes

VINEMONT, Ala. – South Vinemont has been experiencing a litter problem around the Vinemont Estates mobile home community for months. The dumpsters at the mobile home park have consistently overflowed, causing litter to scatter across the park and to neighboring homes. Vinemont resident Shirley Arnett called the Sanitation Department about the issue at the beginning of September. Arnett lives across the street from the park and during windy days has had trash blown down her street from the park’s dumpster. The Vinemont town council has discussed the issue at many of their meetings. The council asked the public works director Mike...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Remembering Mayor Tawana Canada

DODGE CITY, Ala. – The Town of Dodge City lost a pillar of the community Tuesday with the passing of Alice Tawana Canada, serving her fourth term as mayor of the town. As her family and community mourn, long-time councilman Anthony Todd shared a few words in honor of their  time together. “Tawana was a great friend. I’ve known her for years,” Todd said. “In the council, she was a great woman–she loved her community, her town. She’d do anything for anybody, and her shoes will be hard to fill.” Todd was elected in 1994 to Place 3 on the first Dodge...
DODGE CITY, AL
