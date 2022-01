AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today reminds all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote ahead of the January 31 voter registration deadline for the March 1, 2022 Primary Elections in Texas. Voters registered by January 31 can also participate in Early Voting, which begins on February 14 and ends February 25, 2022. In Texas, voters register with their respective county voter registrars, which are housed within Elections Administrator offices or as is the case in Hopkins and other counties in the Tax Assessor-Collector offices.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO