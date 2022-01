She got her driver's license yesterday. Just like she always talked about. After being one of the most popular topics of conversation for months at my house, the talking was over, and it was actually license day. She had heard stories about kids failing their test, but I reassured her that she was fine, boosting her confidence by reminding her how much she's improved her driving skills since she first started last summer.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO