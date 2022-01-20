ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Nearly 1 million child COVID-19 infections reported in past week

By Nathaniel Weixel
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D49vT_0drM9Rpe00
© Getty Images

Nearly 1 million children were infected with COVID-19 in the last week according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, four times the rate of the peak of last winters’ surge.

For the week ending Jan. 13, more than 981,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported, a 69 percent increase over the 580,000 cases reported the week ending Jan. 6, and a tripling of case counts from the two weeks prior.

Nearly 9.5 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and 10 percent of all cases have been added just in the past week.

Since the pandemic began, children represented nearly 18 percent of total cases in the U.S. For the week ending Jan. 13, children were 21.4 percent of reported weekly COVID-19 cases

For the 23rd week in a row, there are more than 100,000 child COVID-19 cases. Since the first week of September, there have been over 4.4 million additional child cases.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said it relies on state reporting for hospitalizations, and only 24 states and New York City break down hospitalizations by age.

But among states reporting, the numbers were lower than those of adults. Children ranged from 1.7 percent to 4.4 percent of total hospitalizations, and 0.1 percent to 1.5 percent of all child COVID-19 cases across those reporting states resulted in hospitalization.

Mortality was even lower. Among states reporting, children made up between 0 and 0.26 percent of all COVID-19 deaths; four states reported no child deaths.

The new numbers come a day after Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.) sent a letter to President Biden urging him to prioritize manufacturing and distribution of high quality masks for children.

While the administration is making 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and health centers, those are for adults. Schrier, a pediatrician, noted N95 masks are not meant for children, and the Chinese KN95 version is expensive and hard to find.

When parents do find them, it can be hard to tell if they are authentic or counterfeit.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Schrier
The Independent

Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Counterfeit#Week Ending#N95#Chinese
The Independent

Former FDA chief says Omicron may be the end of Covid as infections and deaths continue to rise

Dr Scott Gottlieb, the former chief of the US Food and Drug Administration, said that the onset of the Omicron variant may be a sign that the pandemic is coming to an end. During an appearance on CBNC's Squawk Box, Dr Gottlieb said researchers were cautiously optimistic that Omicron will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus. "We've seen this virus continue to drift and undergo gradual evolution...there is a presumption at some point we are going to have a dominant lineage," he said. "The conventional wisdom right now is it's likely to be Omicron."That news may be difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Parents near breaking point as covid-19 exacerbates child-care crisis

Take nursing assistant Tammi Lewis, who missed weeks of work and $7,800 in wages when her toddler’s child-care classroom in Plymouth, Minn., suffered covid outbreaks. Or Kelsey and Christian Dahlager of St. Paul, Minn., who pay $3,000 a month for child care for their two children — a sum greater than community college tuition and $300 more than a parent making minimum wage would take home in a month — yet still find themselves some days juggling working from home with watching an infant and toddler because caregivers are sick.
PLYMOUTH, MN
The Independent

Unvaxxed high school sweethearts die of Covid on the same day

A married couple who had been high school sweethearts died from Covid-19 complications on the same day.Alvaro, 44 and Sylvia, 42 Fernandez, of Loma Linda, California, died just hours apart due to Covid-19. Both were unvaccinated. They leave behind four children. “My brother and my sister-in-law, they were very close,” Salvador Fernandez, Alvaro’s brother, told KNBC. “They were high school sweethearts. They've been together since she was 15. One couldn’t live without the other.”The couple had been married for 25 years. According to family members, the pair both tested positive for the virus just days before they died. Mr...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hill

The Hill

454K+
Followers
54K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy