British police arrest two men linked to Texas synagogue hostage crisis

By Simon Druker
UPI News
 2 days ago
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Britain say they arrested two men Thursday morning in relation to last week's hostage crisis at a Texas synagogue.

The Greater Manchester Police announced the arrests in a statement on Twitter.

"Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West continue to support U.S. authorities with their investigation into the events in Texas," reads the statement.

"As a result of this investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning."

The two have not been formally charged, reports USA Today.

Police have not disclosed any further details about the two men.

The man accused of taking four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel, Malik Faisal Akram, died at the scene in Colleyville, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

None of the hostages was seriously injured during the more-than 10-hour standoff.

Law enforcement officials said during a news conference Saturday night that Malik Akram had died, but did not reveal further details about his death.

The FBI is treating the incident as a terrorism-related matter.

Malik Akram was a British citizen from the Blackburn area, approximately 20 miles northwest of Manchester, reports ABC.

Malik Akram's brother, Gulbar Akram, expressed shock that his brother was able to get into the United States, given his criminal record.

Gulbar Akram also said his brother had been suffering from mental illness.

The Independent

Police seize machine capable of producing millions of street valium pills a day

Police officers have seized a machine said to be capable of producing millions of tablets of the drug known as street valium every day.The machine was found, along with thousands of tablets of etizolam when officers raided an industrial unit in the village of Salsburgh in North Lanarkshire.A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £40,000 and £112,000 in cash were also seized as part of the operation.A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged, Police Scotland confirmed, and he is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on January 25.The machine seized was capable of producing...
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

