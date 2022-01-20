ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kevin Nisbet spares Hibs blushes with extra-time winner against Cove Rangers

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNTlJ_0drM8hyB00

Hibernian endured a long and frustrating evening at Easter Road before eventually defeating cinch League One side Cove Rangers 1-0 after extra time to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Shaun Maloney’s side struggled badly in the absence of Saudi Arabia-bound talisman Martin Boyle, but substitute Kevin Nisbet spared their blushes with the only goal of the night in the 112th minute.

Australia forward Boyle watched on the from the main stand as he prepares to finalise his move to the Middle East after Hibs accepted an offer from Al-Faisaly.

Manager Maloney handed debuts to two new attackers in the shape of on-loan Celtic player Ewan Henderson and American Chris Mueller.

Fraser Fyvie, who was part of the Hibs team that won the Scottish Cup in 2016, started in the Cove midfield, but the League One leaders were without experienced duo Shay Logan and Iain Vigurs through injury.

Cove were well organised and generally kept Hibs at arm’s length throughout. The hosts’ first chance came in the 26th minute when Christian Doidge headed wide from a Josh Doig cross.

Josh Campbell saw a shot charged down from edge of the box in the 33rd minute before Doidge had a goal chalked off for offside two minutes later, although replays indicated it should have been allowed to stand.

Doidge threatened again in the 43rd minute, but his overhead kick was held by Cove goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay after Henderson’s corner had been headed into the danger area by Campbell.

Hibs should have gone ahead right on half-time, but Doig volleyed over from six yards out after being picked out by Chris Cadden’s cross from the right.

Cove made a strong start to a second half in which they had several half-chances, prompting the Hibs support to jeer their own team.

Maloney made a double substitution in the 59th minute to try and inject some life into his side when he sent on Nisbet and Jamie Murphy in place of Doidge and Henderson.

Nisbet had an early sniff of goal when Cadden sent in a dangerous delivery from the right, but Cove defender Morgyn Neill got to the ball ahead of the Scotland striker and turned it over the bar.

From the resulting Hibs corner, the visitors broke up the park and Jamie Masson tested goalkeeper Matt Macey with a low strike from the edge of the box.

The hosts looked bereft of ideas and the match went into extra time.

With Cove’s energy levels dropping, though, Hibs eventually made the breakthrough in the 112th minute when Nisbet knocked in a Doig cross from close range, sparking relief around Easter Road.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Stephen Robinson proud of Morecambe’s efforts in Wycombe win

Boss Stephen Robinson was proud of his team’s efforts as they came from behind twice to claim a 3-2 victory over league leaders Wycombe. Adebayo Akinfenwa headed the Chairboys into a second-minute lead before Anthony O’Connor levelled six minutes before the break. Jack Grimmer gave the visitors the...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Maloney
Person
Fraser Fyvie
Person
Kevin Nisbet
Person
Chris Cadden
Person
Shay Logan
Person
Christian Doidge
Person
Martin Boyle
The Independent

Diogo Jota brace sends Liverpool into Carabao Cup final

Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final for the first time in six years as Diogo Jota’s brace was enough to seal semi-final success at the expense of 10-man Arsenal.After a goalless first leg at Anfield last week, Jota’s first-half daisycutter caught Aaron Ramsdale flat-footed and he then saw a second-half VAR check rule he was onside following a smart finish as Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.To top off a miserable night for Arsenal, Thomas Partey – who only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the day – was sent off just 16 minutes after coming...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mark Warburton concedes QPR got away with one after win over Coventry

Mark Warburton conceded his Queens Park Rangers team were not at their best but found a way to win by beating Coventry 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Albert Adomah headed home QPR’s winner in the 88th minute after Jordan Shipley’s thunderbolt levelled things for the Sky Blues after the break.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#Cove Rangers#Al Faisaly#Celtic#American#Christian#Campbell
newschain

Hartlepool lacked quality in Stevenage draw – Graeme Lee

Graeme Lee wants to see Hartlepool turn up the heat on opponents after they were forced to come from behind to earn a point in a 1-1 draw against Stevenage. Pools never really looked in much trouble until Gary Liddle brought down Jamie Reid and Luke Norris put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot with 20 minutes left.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
newschain

Callum McGregor a concern for Ange Postecoglou after Celtic success

Ange Postecoglou revealed captain Callum McGregor picked up a “significant” facial injury in Celtic’s 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Alloa. With the visitors leading through a Giorgos Giakoumakis strike the Scotland midfielder had to be replaced by James McCarthy just before the break following a clash with Adam King.
WORLD
newschain

Dion Charles opens Bolton account with last-gasp winner at Shrewsbury

Recent signing Dion Charles grabbed a last-minute winner for Bolton against Shrewsbury as Ian Evatt’s side made it back-to-back victories following a five-match losing streak. Charles opened his account for the Trotters in style as his late rocket secured all three points against a Shrews side that had been...
SOCCER
newschain

Dylan Levitt nets extra-time winner for Dundee United at Kilmarnock

A moment of brilliance from Dylan Levitt saw Dundee United through to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup following an extra-time win against Kilmarnock. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder produced an impressive piece of skill and an emphatic finish to earn United a 2-1 victory at Rugby Park. Marc...
SOCCER
newschain

Joe Dodoo earns struggling Doncaster victory at in-form MK Dons

Joe Dodoo scored his second goal in as many games as Doncaster climbed off the foot of Sky Bet League One following a shock 1-0 win over play-off chasers MK Dons. Rovers went close to taking the lead in the 27th minute when Kyle Knoyle’s cross found Dodoo unmarked at the back post and the forward’s first-time volley forced Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming into a smart save.
SOCCER
newschain

John Sheridan agrees return for sixth stint as Oldham boss

John Sheridan has agreed to return to Oldham as head coach. Interim boss Selim Benachour, who replaced Keith Curle at the end of November, had earlier seen his side lose 3-0 at Harrogate, which left them bottom of Sky Bet League Two – seven points adrift from safety. Former...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jonjo Shelvey fires Newcastle to second win of the season to boost survival bid

Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched Newcastle a 1-0 win at Leeds as their Premier League survival bid received a major boost.Shelvey curled home the only goal from 20 yards in the 75th minute and Newcastle were rewarded for their lung-busting effort with just their second win of the season.Eddie Howe’s side were under the cosh for long spells at Elland Road but ran themselves ragged to deny Leeds a third straight league victory and climb to within a point of safety with a game in hand on fourth-bottom Norwich.Back-to-back league wins had lifted Leeds nine points clear of the bottom...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy