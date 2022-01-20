Scammers may set up phony COVID-19 test websites, BBB warns; here’s how to spot a fake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Through a new program from the Biden administration , American households can request free COVID-19 test kits that will be mailed directly to their homes.

But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning that scammers may try to take advantage of people trying to get these tests by setting up phony websites.

The BBB said people may inadvertently end up on a fake site through a post or ad on social media, an unsolicited email or text message, or an online search.

The fake site looks real at first, according to the BBB, and it could feature the U.S. Postal Service logo just like the real site . The big difference, however, is that the fake site may ask for payment or certain personal information like a Social Security number or Medicare ID, neither of which is required on the real site.

The BBB noted that the fake site might say your credit or debit card number is needed to pay for shipping for the COVID-19 tests, but in reality, it’s just scammers trying to take your money.

Here are some tips from the BBB on how to spot a fraudulent website:

Look closely at the domain name. One way that fake websites trick people is by using a domain name that is extremely close to one used by a real business or organization. For example, the real COVID-19 test request website is special.usps.com/testkits . Scammers may swap two letters or make a slight misspelling. If you find a spelling error in the domain name, you’re not on the official site and it’s best to close the tab.

Sometimes attackers hope you will confuse a subdomain with the real domain name. For example, a scammer might use the subdomain name usps.faketestkit.com hoping you won’t notice that “faketestkit.com” is not the correct domain name to get your free test kit, which is usps.com. The real website asks only for your name and address. You do not need to pay for the tests using the government program – even for shipping. And you will not be asked for insurance details, your Social Security number or any other sensitive information.

