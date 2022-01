SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department on Wednesday announced the causes of death of a mother and her toddler who died at Petco Park nearly four months after their deaths. The department said along with the San Diego County Medical Examiner, investigators classified 40-year-old Raquel Wilkins’ death as a suicide and the death of her 2-year-old son Denzel Browning-Wilkins has been classified a homicide.

