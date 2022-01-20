ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UH's Adelante Fashion Show to raise money for students struggling to pay for college

By Mayra Moreno
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

ABC13 is proud sponsor of the University of Houston's Hispanic Alumni Association's Adelante Fashion Show on Feb. 19, and anchor Mayra Moreno, who is an alumna of the university, will be co-emceeing scholarship fundraising event.

The event is all about giving back in the form of scholarships. Every year, the Hispanic Alumni Association hosts a fashion show to raise money for students who need help financially, and starting Friday, Jan. 21, tickets to the fundraising fashion show will go on sale at noon. The goal this year is to raise $15,000 for scholarships.

"We are really excited to give back a lot this year, especially coming out of such a hard year. Many are struggling financially to pay for college," said Veronica Olivarez, a member of the UH Hispanic Alum Association and co-chair for the fashion show.

"The money raised goes toward scholarships, and our organization is volunteer-led so no one on our board gets paid. We really have no overhead," said Maria Cavanaugh, another member of the alum association and co-chair for the fashion show.

Folks can give back to students by purchasing tickets to the fashion show . If you cannot attend, you can make a Scarlet donation of $1,000, which will go directly to a student who is awarded a scholarship. You can also purchase tickets to the show and have them donated to a student to attend. Another way to donate is by simply making any monetary donation of your choice.

