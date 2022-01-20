Razer and Sanrio team up for the cutest gaming gear collab ever

We start today’s deals with the Razer Book 13 Laptop that is currently receiving a 13 percent discount, which means that you can purchase your new gaming laptop for $1,300 and score $200 savings. This model comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor with four cores, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 13.4-inch FHD touch display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. This also includes 2x Thunderbolt 4, a MicroSD Slot, a full-size HDMI 2.0 port, and a vapor chamber cooling system that will keep your laptop going strong and deliver the best performance during your extended gaming sessions. You also get more than 10 hours of battery life to help you keep going all day. This laptop comes with Windows 10 out of the box, but don’t worry, you will get a free upgrade to Windows 11.
Comments / 0