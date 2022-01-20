ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razer and Sanrio team up for the cutest gaming gear collab ever

By Jackson Chen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time has finally come to deck out your entire gaming setup in Hello Kitty. Razer and Sanrio just dropped its incredible Hello Kitty collaboration that is an early contender for best collab of the year. Razer teased the adorable gaming peripherals more than a month ago featuring a chair, lumbar...

ComicBook

Razer x Hello Kitty Gaming Chairs and Headphones Launch Today

Sanrio has partnered with pretty much everyone on Hello Kitty merch, so why not join forces with Razer for a line of gaming accessories? There's nothing surprising about this – it was simply Razer's turn. In fact, this is Razer's second collab with Hello Kitty, with the first taking place in China in 2020. Strangely, it doesn't include a keyboard this time around, but it does include a gaming chair.
dexerto.com

Keep that competitive edge but lose the cables with Razer’s wireless gaming line-up

Razer’s Holiday 2021 line-up delivers the speed, accuracy, and responsiveness of wired gear without the clutter of cables on your desktop. It’s not all that long ago that gamers had to make a choice between convenience or competitiveness when it came to peripherals. Wired options delivered speed and responsiveness at the cost of a mess of cables, while wireless connectivity gave the player more freedom but could have connection drop-outs and lag issues.
Pocket-lint.com

Razer gets cute with a Hello Kitty and Friends gaming gear collection

(Pocket-lint) - Everyone knows Razer makes top-notch gaming gear, but the styling tends towards the more aggressive side of things with products being named things like DeathAdder and Blackwidow. If you prefer something more cutesy, but still capable of serious fragging, then Razer has the answer - its new Hello...
dotesports.com

The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense is a haptic enabled gaming chair

Razer has unveiled its haptic-enabled gaming chair concept in the Razer Enki Pro HyperSense at this year’s annual CES technology conference. The Enki line of products changes the dimensions of a standard gaming chair with a broadened shoulder rest, wider seat base and built-in lumbar support. Razer claims that these iterations help add more comfort for users despite how they may sit in the chair.
gamingonphone.com

Homa Games teams up with Sorare to bring NFT-based mobile games

In February 2022, Homa Games, the world’s top platform for producing and publishing mobile games, will hold the 4th edition of the Homajam series, which will be dedicated to collectible Legend Cards of Sorare and the goal of bringing non-fungible tokens (NFT) closer to the mobile gaming market. NFTs have exploded in popularity in the last year, but they are still a relatively unknown category among mobile games. Homa Games Sorare partnership will promote NFTs in the gaming sector.
SlashGear

The Razer Zephyr made claims it can’t back up

Razer is best known for its gaming-centric computer products, but it has also been making headlines for some of its more unorthodox ideas. One, in particular, didn’t have anything to do with gaming directly but was more timely and relevant than any of its other products. Unlike its past concept designs, Project Hazel went on to become the Zephyr mask due to popular demand. Ironically, its popularity is now waning because of Razer’s misleading and potentially harmful marketing.
windowscentral.com

Type faster with the Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard on sale for $80

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition tenkeyless gaming keyboard has dropped to $79.99 at Amazon. We did see this keyboard go as low as $75 during Black Friday, but other than that the street price is actually around $130. This is a huge discount on a very good gaming keyboard, which makes it a great deal even if it's a couple bucks above the lowest price. You can also find this price at a couple of other retailers including Best Buy.
IGN

Daily Deals: Save on Razer Gaming Accessories, Preorder New DualSense Colors

Today, you can save big on gaming accessories from a sale over on Best Buy. And, check out sales on Nintendo Switch games, including the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus. And, improve your home office setup with standings desks, external hard drives, and more. In other deals, get a deal on a 4K TV at Best Buy, Apple Watch and AirPods are discounted on Amazon, and more.
Gamespot

Best Gaming Keyboards In 2022: SteelSeries, Logitech, Razer, And More

When it comes to PC gaming, your choice of keyboard is one of the most important decisions you can make for your setup. There are few things you use more than the plastic keys, and if you thought choosing a best gaming mouse or best gaming headset was hard, then you're in for quite the task with gaming keyboards. Between key switches, mechanical vs membrane keyboards, and all the extra features that keyboards tend to come with--such as multimedia keys and RGB lighting--there is a lot to consider. That's why we've tested and narrowed down the field of only the best gaming keyboards you can buy in 2022. For details on the differences between various keyboard switches, scroll down below the list.
Eurogamer.net

The Halo Infinite Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard is now £120

It's been just over a month since Halo Infinite launched on Xbox and PC and if you've had your eye on Razer's Halo Infinite-themed peripherals like the BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard and the DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse, you might want to keep reading. We've spotted some pretty decent price drops on these two spartan-worthy accessories.
Hot Hardware

Razer’s Fiercely Pink Hello Kitty Streaming Gear Will Make Your Twitch Viewers Rawr

You may not realize it—especially if you're an American, and younger than about 25—but Hello Kitty is a cultural force to be reckoned with. The image of the feline toddler has appeared on virtually every kind of product to date, including wallpaper, jewelry, firearms, computer parts, automobiles, adult novelties, and in at least one case, a jumbo jet, just to name a few. There's a Hello Kitty-themed maternity hospital, a chain of Hello Kitty cafés, and several theme parks too.
Polygon

Razer’s new Hello Kitty line is the cutest way to vaporize your enemies’ skulls

Razer, maker of gaming hardware with serious gamer names like the DeathAdder mouse, BlackWidow keyboard, and Gigantus mouse pad, launched a new and extremely cute line of Sanrio themed products Thursday. The Razer x Hello Kitty and Friends collection is now live (well some of it), and includes some nice-looking gear that will melt the heart of even the most hardened fragging enthusiast.
pocketnow.com

Razer Book 13 Laptop, and other gaming deals are live today

We start today’s deals with the Razer Book 13 Laptop that is currently receiving a 13 percent discount, which means that you can purchase your new gaming laptop for $1,300 and score $200 savings. This model comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor with four cores, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 13.4-inch FHD touch display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. This also includes 2x Thunderbolt 4, a MicroSD Slot, a full-size HDMI 2.0 port, and a vapor chamber cooling system that will keep your laptop going strong and deliver the best performance during your extended gaming sessions. You also get more than 10 hours of battery life to help you keep going all day. This laptop comes with Windows 10 out of the box, but don’t worry, you will get a free upgrade to Windows 11.
Colorado Daily

Rocky Mountain Gamer: Gear up for a spring rush of games that missed 2021

Sure, there were great games in 2021, gamers of every ilk had plenty to play. That doesn’t mean there weren’t numerous games delayed due to whateverreasontheyhadletsblameCovid. But many of those games now have release dates coming in the next 60 days. So clean out those backlogs while you...
PCGamesN

Razer’s Hello Kitty gaming PC collection makes for a spectacular Sanrio setup

Razer has announced a Hello Kitty and Friends collection, and the new range takes the concept of kawaii gamer gear to new heights. While the company is best known for black peripherals laced with RBG lighting, its pastel Razer Quartz lineup also caters to cute gaming PC setups. However, this new Sanrio collaboration should please both fans of the iconic catgirl and anyone that appreciates adorable accessories.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Monster Hunter Rise USJ Collab Azure gear revealed, starts January 21

Monster Hunter games have been getting collabs with Universal Studios Japan (USJ) for a while now, and Rise is getting its own with the USJ Azure gear set. Capcom has provided a closer look at the shiny Azure gear in a new trailer. When the collaboration goes live, players will...
notebookcheck.net

Razer and Hello Kitty strike a deal for the pinkest gaming accessories yet

If you're gonna go pink, then you may as well go all in. Razer is doubling down on the color by teaming with Sanrio for a partnership we never knew we wanted. Well-known for its jet black products trimmed with RGB lights, Razer has also been slowly offering more pink options like the pink Blade Stealth or Book. The color is seemingly selling well enough with fans that the maker has now teamed with Sanrio to offer even more options for fans.
windowscentral.com

Save up to 60% on Razer keyboards, mice, webcams, & more today only

Best Buy has a huge sale on Razer gear featuring great price drops on a lot of awesome products. What do you need? A new mechanical keyboard or a webcam with its own ring light? This Razer sale not only has it but will save you a chunk of change, too. This is a Best Buy deal of the day, which means it's good for 24 hours from the time it dropped. Save while you can and make sure you have all the gear you need for your setup.
technave.com

Razer unveils new gaming products with Hello Kitty theme

Got a friend or someone special who's into Hello Kitty? Then here's a gift idea that could score you some brownie points. Razer often launches special editions gaming peripherals like the Pikachu TWS earbuds in 2020. Now, the company has a Hello Kitty special edition. Razer has revealed its latest...
