Tufts Medical Center Converting Its Children's Hospital Into Adult ICU

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Formerly conjoined twins are recovering after being separated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. CHOP has done more surgeries to separate conjoined twins than any other hospital in the country. They’re complicated, difficult operations that take months of planning. It was a special delivery at CHOP where Addy and Lilly Altobello were born on November 18, 2020. Maggie and Dom didn’t even know they were having twins until their first ultrasound. “I thought, what is that? Is there two of them?” mom Maggie said. Another surprise, the twins were conjoined. “That’s OK, we’ll just separate them,” Maggie said. That meant heading to CHOP, one...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO