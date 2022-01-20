Tufts Medical Center Converting Its Children's Hospital Into Adult ICU

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Formerly conjoined twins are recovering after being separated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. CHOP has done more surgeries to separate conjoined twins than any other hospital in the country.
They’re complicated, difficult operations that take months of planning.
It was a special delivery at CHOP where Addy and Lilly Altobello were born on November 18, 2020. Maggie and Dom didn’t even know they were having twins until their first ultrasound.
“I thought, what is that? Is there two of them?” mom Maggie said.
Another surprise, the twins were conjoined.
“That’s OK, we’ll just separate them,” Maggie said.
That meant heading to CHOP, one...
As coronavirus cases continue to increase, public health officials report there are 15 patients battling COVID-19 at Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the “highest number ever” of children being treated there during the pandemic. Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the Orange County Health Care Agency, said during a news conference Tuesday that 14 of the […]
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Employees and supporters gathered outside Akron Children’s Hospital Monday night to protest the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. “These people have loved their jobs, they have loved children’s hospital,” said Akron attorney Warner Mendenhall. “These people have loved their jobs, they have loved children’s hospital.” The employees claim their religious and medical exemptions […]
The California Children's Hospital Association is urging families to fully vaccinate all eligible children and adults against COVID-19. The statement issued Saturday by Rady Children's Hospitals and the association comes after the CDC reported a 100-percent increase in new pediatric hospitalizations in the last week. SEE STATEMENT BELOW.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has a new president. UPMC announced Diane Hupp’s appointment on Tuesday. She began her career at Children’s 36 years ago as a volunteer and has held several positions, most recently a dual role as chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services and vice president of Operations.
FORT WORTH, Texas - As hospitalizations continue to tick up across North Texas, Cook Children's Medical Center says it's treating a record-breaking number of kids diagnosed with COVID-19. Across the North Texas 19-county region, nearly 4,000 people are in hospitals. That's an increase of 111 from Tuesday and represents more than a quarter of all hospital patients.
Children’s Hospital Colorado, a hospital system with facilities in Aurora, Colorado Springs and Broomfield, has hired K. Ron-Li Liaw for its newly created “mental-health-in-chief” position. She will help shape and oversee child mental health vision and strategy, operations, quality, safety and workforce development systemwide for Children’s Colorado,...
ELKINS — The West Virginia Hospital Association has awarded Davis Medical Center the Gold, and Broaddus Hospital received the Silver Commitment to Excellence award. The award recognizes hospitals for developing and promoting quality improvement activities; improving the health of West Virginians; and raising awareness of nationally accepted standards of care proven to enhance patient outcomes, according to a news release.
The move will allow Tufts to expand treatment for adult patients, hospital leaders said. After more than a century of treating sick children, Tufts Medical Center will close its 41-bed pediatric hospital in July and convert those beds to treat more adult patients. Tufts will refer children who need hospitalization...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As hospitals deal with a rising number of children with COVID, most cases are mild but the sheer numbers are a concern. The increase is being driven by the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus. “The reduction in severity is being offset by the absolute numbers,” said...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur is celebrating a huge milestone. It’s the 5th anniversary of the children’s hospital resuming its heart transplant program, and doctors there recently performed its 50th heart transplant. 17-year-old Ella Morrissey of Overland Park, Kansas, received her new heart on December 5, 2021,...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second day in a row New York State is seeing a COVID positivity rate below the ten percent mark. Today, nearly 28,000 new COVID cases were reported statewide out of nearly 300,000 tests. With more than ten thousand people hospitalized state-wide, with 1,500 in intensive care units. Some pediatric hospitals are […]
Hospital patients are to be moved into a hotel in a bid to free up beds amid “enormous pressure” on NHS services.Up to 15 patients will receive care at a city centre hotel in Norwich in a pilot scheme that will last three months, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.The area’s health and care system remains in a critical incident.Covid-19 patients will not be moved to the hotel, the CCG said.The pilot, due to begin within weeks, is targeted at patients who are ready to leave hospital but need extra care support before they can get home.Cath...
January 13 2022 – As reported by Delray Medical Center this marks another milestone becoming the first hospital in Palm Beach County to use the new Ensite X EP System for cardiovascular EP procedures. This technology uses HD images to collect data providing accurate and linear visualization for physicians to map out any area of the heart. Electrophysiologist Dr. Yoel Vivas was the first physician in the county to use this new system at the hospital.
Children’s hospitals vaccinated patients at just 13% of visits, leaving many missed opportunities to help them catch up on immunizations, according to a new study. Those catch-up opportunities are especially crucial because many children have missed vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. “With 3 million pediatric hospitalizations annually, developing robust...
Cecilio Cervantes is glad to be back at his Cedartown home after spending 115 days at Floyd Medical Center. The 44-year-old was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in September, spent weeks on a ventilator, but was recently discharged. He said he is grateful for the care he received at...
A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
A retired Iowa school superintendent died from sepsis after he was unable to find a bed in a larger hospital facility due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dale Weeks, 78, was diagnosed with sepsis, which is a dangerous blood-borne infection, in late November. According to the Des Moines Register, Mr Weeks could not find a hospital bed in a larger hospital facility, so he was admitted at a smaller hospital. He first began feeling ill near the beginning of November, but thought he was just experiencing the side effects of a coronavirus booster shot or the flu. However, upon seeking...
Comments / 0