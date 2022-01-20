ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tufts Medical Center Converting Its Children's Hospital Into Adult ICU

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTufts Children's Hospital, formerly known as...

boston.cbslocal.com

CBS Philly

Formerly Conjoined Twins Recovering After Being Separated At Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Formerly conjoined twins are recovering after being separated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. CHOP has done more surgeries to separate conjoined twins than any other hospital in the country. They’re complicated, difficult operations that take months of planning. It was a special delivery at CHOP where Addy and Lilly Altobello were born on November 18, 2020. Maggie and Dom didn’t even know they were having twins until their first ultrasound. “I thought, what is that? Is there two of them?” mom Maggie said. Another surprise, the twins were conjoined. “That’s OK, we’ll just separate them,” Maggie said. That meant heading to CHOP, one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Potential loss of Akron Children’s Hospital employees as hospitalizations rise nationwide

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Employees and supporters gathered outside Akron Children’s Hospital Monday night to protest the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.  “These people have loved their jobs, they have loved children’s hospital,” said Akron attorney Warner Mendenhall. “These people have loved their jobs, they have loved children’s hospital.” The employees claim their religious and medical exemptions […]
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Children's Hospitals Urge Families to Fully Vaccinate Eligible Children

The California Children's Hospital Association is urging families to fully vaccinate all eligible children and adults against COVID-19. The statement issued Saturday by Rady Children's Hospitals and the association comes after the CDC reported a 100-percent increase in new pediatric hospitalizations in the last week. SEE STATEMENT BELOW.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbslocal.com

UPMC Children’s Hospital Names New President

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has a new president. UPMC announced Diane Hupp’s appointment on Tuesday. She began her career at Children’s 36 years ago as a volunteer and has held several positions, most recently a dual role as chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services and vice president of Operations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox4news.com

Cook Children's Medical Center treating record-breaking number of kids for COVID-19

FORT WORTH, Texas - As hospitalizations continue to tick up across North Texas, Cook Children's Medical Center says it's treating a record-breaking number of kids diagnosed with COVID-19. Across the North Texas 19-county region, nearly 4,000 people are in hospitals. That's an increase of 111 from Tuesday and represents more than a quarter of all hospital patients.
FORT WORTH, TX
broomfieldenterprise.com

Children’s Hospital hires mental-health leader

Children’s Hospital Colorado, a hospital system with facilities in Aurora, Colorado Springs and Broomfield, has hired K. Ron-Li Liaw for its newly created “mental-health-in-chief” position. She will help shape and oversee child mental health vision and strategy, operations, quality, safety and workforce development systemwide for Children’s Colorado,...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Recorddelta

West Virginia Hospital Association has awarded Davis Medical Center and Broaddus Hospital

ELKINS — The West Virginia Hospital Association has awarded Davis Medical Center the Gold, and Broaddus Hospital received the Silver Commitment to Excellence award. The award recognizes hospitals for developing and promoting quality improvement activities; improving the health of West Virginians; and raising awareness of nationally accepted standards of care proven to enhance patient outcomes, according to a news release.
ELKINS, WV
WRDW-TV

Children’s Hospital sees record surge in kids hospitalized with COVID

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As hospitals deal with a rising number of children with COVID, most cases are mild but the sheer numbers are a concern. The increase is being driven by the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus. “The reduction in severity is being offset by the absolute numbers,” said...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Patients to be moved into hotel to free up hospital beds

Hospital patients are to be moved into a hotel in a bid to free up beds amid “enormous pressure” on NHS services.Up to 15 patients will receive care at a city centre hotel in Norwich in a pilot scheme that will last three months, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said.The area’s health and care system remains in a critical incident.Covid-19 patients will not be moved to the hotel, the CCG said.The pilot, due to begin within weeks, is targeted at patients who are ready to leave hospital but need extra care support before they can get home.Cath...
PUBLIC HEALTH
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Delray Medical Center Is First Hospital in County to Use Ensite X System For Cardiovascular Procedures

January 13 2022 – As reported by Delray Medical Center this marks another milestone becoming the first hospital in Palm Beach County to use the new Ensite X EP System for cardiovascular EP procedures. This technology uses HD images to collect data providing accurate and linear visualization for physicians to map out any area of the heart. Electrophysiologist Dr. Yoel Vivas was the first physician in the county to use this new system at the hospital.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
American Academy of Pediatrics

Study: Children’s hospitals missing opportunities to vaccinate

Children’s hospitals vaccinated patients at just 13% of visits, leaving many missed opportunities to help them catch up on immunizations, according to a new study. Those catch-up opportunities are especially crucial because many children have missed vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. “With 3 million pediatric hospitalizations annually, developing robust...
HEALTH
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Retired Iowa school superintendent with sepsis dies after waiting 15 days for hospital bed due to Covid surge

A retired Iowa school superintendent died from sepsis after he was unable to find a bed in a larger hospital facility due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dale Weeks, 78, was diagnosed with sepsis, which is a dangerous blood-borne infection, in late November. According to the Des Moines Register, Mr Weeks could not find a hospital bed in a larger hospital facility, so he was admitted at a smaller hospital. He first began feeling ill near the beginning of November, but thought he was just experiencing the side effects of a coronavirus booster shot or the flu. However, upon seeking...
PUBLIC HEALTH

