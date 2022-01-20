ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria ISD updates Friday’s school schedule, starting two hours later

By Valerie Perez
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOY1E_0drM5foQ00

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Jan. 21, Victoria I.S.D. will start classes at all campuses two hours later. In a statement, VISD Communications said, “We are committed to the safety of our students and staff. Due to the Winter Storm Warning and forecast for early morning hazardous roadway, bridge, and overpass conditions throughout the city and county, at this time, VISD is moving forward with a two-hour delayed start time for all campuses on Friday, Jan. 21.”

The statement indicates bus times will also begin two hours later.

“School buses will run two hours later than normal. Ex. If your bus pick-up time is 6:30 a.m., it will now be 8:30 a.m. – delayed by two hours. Campuses will dismiss at their normal times and after-school activities will take place as scheduled. Please send your children to school with enough coats or layers to keep warm.”

Delayed Start Times:

  • Elementary: 10 a.m.
  • Middle School: 10:30 a.m.
  • High School: 9:30 a.m.

“Breakfast will be available at campuses. We will continue to monitor the weather situation and may adjust this plan as necessary should the current forecasted conditions worsen. VISD will continue to share updates with parents and staff via the District Notifications System and the VISD website. Updates will also be shared with our media partners. The District recommends following Victoria OEM and US National Weather Service Corpus Christi Texas for updates. Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure our students and staff are safe.”

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria ISD

A word from superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. On Tuesday, January 18, the Board of Trustees reconvened for a workshop to discuss plans for Stroman students. We had a workshop in December and worked through many different options. We narrowed the list to just a few that seemed potentially viable. One would be to move the Middle School back to the Stroman Campus, and one would be to leave the Middle School at the Liberty Campus but make the building more functional as a Middle School. The administration, architects, engineers, local contractors and resident experts have been working with the District over Christmas break, New Year, and early January to come up with cost estimates and reasonable timeline expectations for these options.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Board of Trustees names new Stroman Middle School Principal

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Larry Cantu as the new Stroman Middle School Principal. Cantu is originally from Robstown and holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. He also holds a Master of Education in Educational Administration and Supervision. Cantu earned both degrees from Texas A&M University-Kingsville, where he also earned his Superintendent Certification.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria ISD prepares for COVID-19 updates

Photo contributed by the Victoria ISD.VICTORIA, Texas – As of Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Victoria ISD will begin following additional protocol regarding the identification of Covid-19 amongst staff across the District. Each campus will monitor staff attendance thresholds by campus. The district will also provide weekly Covid-19 updates regarding staff and students districtwide. Victoria ISD will then post these updates...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria ISD School Board approves one-time retention and acquisition stipend

VICTORIA, Texas – During the Thursday, Jan. 20, school board meeting, the Victoria ISD School Board of Trustees approved a one-time retention and acquisition stipend. The board members approved the stipend for district staff for the 2022-23 school year. Reserved ESSER III funds will fund the retention and acquisition stipend. Current employees who return to Victoria ISD for the 2022-23 school...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Victoria, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Education
Victoria, TX
Government
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria College classes resume as scheduled amidst inclement weather

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 20, Victoria College sent an alert notifying others that operations and classes will continue as scheduled on Friday, Jan. 21. Their alert notification had the following statement: “Based on the latest updates from the National Weather Service, Victoria College operations and classes will continue as scheduled on Friday, Jan. 21. VC administrators will continue...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria ISD arts students work to show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD art students recently participated in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s School Art Competition. About 60 artworks, out of the many students who participated, were chosen to represent Victoria ISD in Houston on Saturday, Jan. 8. Nine out of the 60 pieces of art will advance to the next level of competition. The NRG Center...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Keep Victoria Beautiful to host neighborhood clean up

VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, March 5, Keep Victoria Beautiful is coming together to help the Silver City Neighborhood. Volunteers plan to gather at MLK Jr. Park on Callis Street at 8:30 a.m. They will help residents move large items to the curb for pick up. Appliance Pro will also donate freon removal for that day, so the volunteers can take AC’s and refrigerators too.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visd Communications#Middle School#Updates
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

What to expect on Community Crossroads

VICTORIA, Texas – Here’s a look at what you can expect this week on Community Crossroads. We interview Margetta Hill, Bill Pozzi, Martin Sanchez and Christina Adrean. We learn about the changes to the state voting laws, the GOP candidates on the ballot for the upcoming primary election, the Victoria ISD’s P-TECH program and the upcoming Crossroads Heart and Stroke...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Freezing weather driving tips from the Corpus Christi Police Department

TEXAS – On Tuesday, the Victoria Police Department posted a Traffic Tip Tuesday. Here is a list of driving tips VPD offered drivers during freezing weather: Slow down! It’s much more difficult to control or stop your vehicle on a slick roadway. Use your headlights and windshield wipers if necessary. Do not use cruise control when driving on slippery surfaces....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Question of The Day for Monday 1-17-22

In the 1970’s almost 80% of Americans knew how to do this, now only about 20% learn to do it.  What is it?   Submit your answer to https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday Answer: Drive a stick shift     COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Civilian Police Academy offers hands-on experience of police work

VICTORIA, Texas – The 2022 Civilian Police Academy gives will provide residents with a chance to learn about different areas of police work. It will also put knowledge into action through hands-on activities and demonstrations. “We try to include as many different areas of the department as possible,” said Officer John Turner. “Our past participants have found the format to...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
564
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy