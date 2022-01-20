Victoria ISD updates Friday’s school schedule, starting two hours later

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Jan. 21, Victoria I.S.D. will start classes at all campuses two hours later. In a statement, VISD Communications said, “We are committed to the safety of our students and staff. Due to the Winter Storm Warning and forecast for early morning hazardous roadway, bridge, and overpass conditions throughout the city and county, at this time, VISD is moving forward with a two-hour delayed start time for all campuses on Friday, Jan. 21.”

The statement indicates bus times will also begin two hours later.

“School buses will run two hours later than normal. Ex. If your bus pick-up time is 6:30 a.m., it will now be 8:30 a.m. – delayed by two hours. Campuses will dismiss at their normal times and after-school activities will take place as scheduled. Please send your children to school with enough coats or layers to keep warm.”

Delayed Start Times:

Elementary: 10 a.m.

Middle School: 10:30 a.m.

High School: 9:30 a.m.

“Breakfast will be available at campuses. We will continue to monitor the weather situation and may adjust this plan as necessary should the current forecasted conditions worsen. VISD will continue to share updates with parents and staff via the District Notifications System and the VISD website. Updates will also be shared with our media partners. The District recommends following Victoria OEM and US National Weather Service Corpus Christi Texas for updates. Thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure our students and staff are safe.”