MonsterVerse show featuring Godzilla headed to Apple TV+

By Tyler Aquilina
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething monstrous is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered a new TV series based on Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise, which has included such recent creature features as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. The...

ew.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
Apple TV+ lands Godzilla and Titans series

Apple TV+ has announced a series order for a new original live-action series from Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Following battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch.
Massive Godzilla series stomps toward Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is making a series set in Legendary’s MonsterVerse that includes movies like Godzilla vs. Kong. The show will be live action, and continue the story of humanity’s battle to survive in a world populated with city-crushing behemoths. Godzilla and the MonsterVerse on Apple TV+. Legendary’s MonsterVerse...
Apple TV+ Orders Live-Action 'Godzilla' Series

A live-action Godzilla series is officially making its way to Apple TV+. According to reports, the forthcoming show will take place after Godzilla and the Titans battled it out in San Francisco — confirming to humans that kaijus are real. “[T]he untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch,” Deadline shared.
Apple TV+ is Developing a Godzilla Spinoff Series

The future of Legendary’s MonsterVerse has been up in the air ever since Godzilla vs. Kong hit theaters and HBO Max last spring. But now it looks like the franchise is expanding to TV. According to The Wrap, Apple TV+ has ordered its own kaiju-themed series set in the same universe as Legendary’s films.
