This Porsche features a 5-speed manual and Pascha interior. Porsche sports cars have been an iconic symbol of German automotive engineering and design prowess. The slant nose models are particularly famous for their vast utility and style on the European racing circuit. These were the first Porsches to ever deviate from the iconic front fascia that made the brand instantly recognizable to the eyes of enthusiasts everywhere. So it only makes sense that these vehicles are some of the most desirable models to come off the Porsche production line. With this desirability comes a stable value which has been steadily increasing since the late 1970s, when the cars began getting popular. So how do you get your hands on one of these homologation-made Porsche road racers?

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO