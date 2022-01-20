Novartis and Pfizer lead list of industry players aiming to disrupt biosimilar space

The introduction of Rinvoq and Cibinqo to the atopic dermatitis market will provide more treatment options for many patients. On 14 January, AbbVie and Pfizer received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for their Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Cibinqo (abrocitinib), for the treatment of refractory moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). These approvals were based on safety and efficacy data from their respective clinical programmes: Rinvoq’s Measure Up 1,2 (NCT03569293, NCT03607422) and AD Up (NCT03568318), and Cibinqo’s JADE program, which includes JADE-MONO 1,2 (NCT03349060, NCT03575871) and JADE COMPARE (NCT03720470). JAK inhibitors are known for their fast onset of action, but have lately been facing class-wide safety concerns stemming from Pfizer’s post-marketing Oral Surveillance study (NCT02092467). Despite this, their introduction provides more treatment options for moderate to severe AD patients who are overwhelmed with constant itching and scratching, which can seriously deplete patients’ quality of life.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO