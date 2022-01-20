ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novartis and Pfizer lead list of industry players aiming to disrupt biosimilar space

By Data Journalism Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovartis, Pfizer are best positioned to benefit from investments in biosimilars based on data tracking jobs, filings and patents. Novartis and Pfizer are among the companies best positioned to take advantage of future biosimilars disruption in the pharmaceuticals industry, our analysis shows. The assessment comes from GlobalData’s Thematic Research...

pharmaceutical-technology.com

KRAS G12C inhibitors in NSCLC forecast to achieve over $1bn in sales by 2024

GlobalData estimates that Amgen’s Lumakras (sotorasib) is set to become a blockbuster agent in non-small cell lung cancer. Targeted therapies, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors, have transformed the treatment of late-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Kirsten rat sarcoma oncogene (KRAS) driver mutations occur in more than 25% of non-squamous NSCLC patients, but until recently, KRAS mutations were undruggable. Last May, Amgen’s Lumakras (sotorasib) received accelerated US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the treatment of NSCLC patients harbouring the KRAS G12C mutation and having received at least one line of systemic therapy. GlobalData estimates that Lumakras is set to become a blockbuster agent in NSCLC.
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Internet of things: innovation among pharma companies drops in YE21

Johnson & Johnson was the top internet of things innovator in the pharmaceutical sector in the last quarter of 2021. Research and innovation in internet of things in the pharmaceutical sector has declined in the last year. The most recent figures show that the number of IoT patent applications in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves Janus kinase inhibitors Rinvoq and Cibinqo despite safety concerns

The introduction of Rinvoq and Cibinqo to the atopic dermatitis market will provide more treatment options for many patients. On 14 January, AbbVie and Pfizer received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for their Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Cibinqo (abrocitinib), for the treatment of refractory moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). These approvals were based on safety and efficacy data from their respective clinical programmes: Rinvoq’s Measure Up 1,2 (NCT03569293, NCT03607422) and AD Up (NCT03568318), and Cibinqo’s JADE program, which includes JADE-MONO 1,2 (NCT03349060, NCT03575871) and JADE COMPARE (NCT03720470). JAK inhibitors are known for their fast onset of action, but have lately been facing class-wide safety concerns stemming from Pfizer’s post-marketing Oral Surveillance study (NCT02092467). Despite this, their introduction provides more treatment options for moderate to severe AD patients who are overwhelmed with constant itching and scratching, which can seriously deplete patients’ quality of life.
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UCB to buy rare disease therapies developer Zogenix for $1.9bn

The company’s subsidiary will be merged into Zogenix and the remaining shares of Zogenix common stock will be cancelled. UCB has signed a definitive agreement to acquire rare diseases therapies developer Zogenix in a deal valued at about $1.9bn. Under the deal, the company will initiate a tender offer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Novartis#Biosimilar#Mergers And Acquisitions#Pharmaceuticals#Globaldata#Thematic Research#Catalent#Shanghai Henlius Biotech
pharmaceutical-technology.com

LaBelforte launches business entities for Covid-19 nasal products development

The intranasal/inhalation products, which boost mucosal immunity, may advance the control of the disease. Indian start-up LaBelforte has launched its special purpose business entities, Covidrops and Covinhaler, for facilitating immune optimising nasal and inhaled drug products development to treat Covid-19. The two entities will aid in the development of these...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

DiD | Experienced Packaging Development Team

Combining design and manufacturing services to keep your costs down. Combining design and manufacturing services to keep your costs down. DiD recognised a gap in the market for a full-service packaging design, innovation and development agency for pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses. We don’t just create the visuals, we also remove all of the issues involved with modern packaging and then develop it in our on-site production facility.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Lilly and Evotec enter partnership for metabolic disease drug discovery

Evotec will receive undisclosed upfront, milestone and tiered royalty payments totalling up to $1bn. Eli Lilly and Company and Evotec have signed a drug discovery partnership within the metabolic diseases field, focusing on kidney diseases and diabetes, according to an announcement. The broad expertise of Evotec in delivering in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Merck-Ridgeback to supply courses of Covid-19 oral antiviral to UNICEF

Merck will allocate the oral antiviral courses to UNICEF for supply in over 100 countries in the first half of this year. Merck (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have entered a supply agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to aid in wider worldwide access for investigational oral antiviral, molnupiravir, for Covid-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Abbisko Therapeutics and Lilly partner to develop new molecules

Abbisko is eligible to receive up to $258m in milestone payments from Lilly. Abbisko Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and Company have signed a global partnership and exclusive licencing agreement to advance the discovery, development and marketing of new molecules, according to an announcement. The molecules will be developed against an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Health Canada grants authorisation to Pfizer’s Paxlovid for Covid-19

The authorised dosage is two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir given orally twice daily for five days. Health Canada has granted authorisation to Pfizer’s cocktail of two antiviral drugs, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, for the treatment of adult patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19. Paxlovid, the combination therapy, is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

GSK rejects Unilever’s $68.4bn offer for Consumer Healthcare business

GSK noted that the bids ‘fundamentally undervalued’ the Consumer Healthcare business. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has rejected three unsolicited, conditional and non-binding proposals from Unilever for the acquisition of GSK Consumer Healthcare business in a deal worth nearly $68.4bn (£50bn). The business is a joint venture (JV) between GSK...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Insulin Biosimilars Market: 2022 Unique Research Methodologies Witness Growing Future Market Demand 2028 |Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer Inc., Biocon, Merck & Co.

Insulin Biosimilar Market- Mellitus is a category of catabolic disorders classified by high blood glucose level because of insufficient production of humulin. Usual prodromes of mellitus comprise of high starvation, fatigue, emaciation, and immoderate thirst and widdle. The ubiquity of mellitus is expanding, and increase requirement for humulin biological product. For example, as per World Health Organization analysis in 2014, worldwide nearly 422 million grown-ups were surviving with mellitus and 1.5 million citizens passed away because of the illness in 2012. Humulin biological product has the capacity to expand accessibility to therapy of mellitus amidst the sufferers during reduced therapy amount.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022 | Baxter International, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer, Novartis

Clostridium difficile results in the formation of gram-positive bacterium, and is an anaerobic poison that gets sent through the waste oral route. Clostridium difficile infection happens during anti-toxin treatment or can be caused because of medical care-related infection with clinical appearance going from asymptomatic infection to watery loose bowels or genuine gastrointestinal condition like colitis and colonic hole. This infection can be analyzed by protein immunoassays for GDH, which stands for Clostridium difficile glutamate dehydrogenase or and nucleic corrosive intensification tests for Clostridium difficile poison qualities or endoscopy.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dropped 0.23% to $164.87 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's ninth consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $15.05 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
mediapost.com

Raising the Stakes: Disrupting the Eco-Friendly CPG Industry

Outlines' Meg Murphy talks COVID lockdown, gaining perspective and what sustainability means to her. MediaPost's Insider Summits bring together marketing executives from major brands to share their insights and strategies, and we've had the incredible opportunity to connect and learn from each of them. In the process we've discovered some truly impressive women, and not just for the work they do but their stories behind the scenes. With Insider Summit: BTS, our own Lisa Singer pulls back the curtain on some of the most influential women marketers, as they talk about their path to success: the twists and turns, obstacles, inspirations and the valuable lessons learned along the way.
ECONOMY

