ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri pro sports teams hope for deal on legalized gambling bill in 2022

By Gregg Palermo
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USbmR_0drM4PbT00

ST. LOUIS- Professional sports teams in the state of Missouri, including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis CITY SC are hopeful that legislation to legalize sports gambling in the state will get over the finish line in 2022, potentially negating the need to put a proposition before voters.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Bill DeWitt III, along with representatives of other pro sports teams and their lobbyists were on hand in Jefferson City Wednesday, pressing their case for legislation that would add Missouri to the list of more than 30 states which have legalized gambling on sports in some form or another since 2018. Illinois joined the ranks in 2020.

The gambling industry publication Sportshandle.com reports that six pro sports franchises in the state have come to an agreement Wednesday to back legislation “that would allow for statewide mobile wagering tethered to existing gaming locations.” It was described as the first time that pro sports teams and gaming companies would be in “lockstep” to support the passage of a bill.

Top story: Missouri middle school teacher accused of sending inappropriate photos to student

“All of the professional sports teams in Missouri support legislation that will allow wagering to occur in a responsible way in the appropriate setting,” DeWitt told the Post-Dispatch Thursday.

Previous efforts to legalize gambling on professional sports in Missouri have stalled in part because of the fight and proliferation of illegal gambling machines at convenience stores and gas stations across the state. “We have casinos in Missouri we have a lottery in Missouri but those are highly regulated endeavors these new black market gambling machines, so-called no chance or pre-reveal machines are illegal under Missouri law and we need to stop their proliferation,” Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said when machines found there were destroyed last fall.

A state lawmaker told FOX2 back in 2018 that the fight over regulating the machines was potentially a $90 million fight over money that could end up funding education in the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX2Now

New logistics center will help abortion seekers get to Illinois

With abortion access increasingly restricted across much of the South and Midwest, two Illinois clinics near St. Louis on Friday announced a new logistics center to help abortion seekers get to their clinics. Activists on both sides are convinced the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is imperiled, with nearly two...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dewitt Iii
FOX 2

New Hazelwood snack company opens today bringing 300 jobs to area

ST. LOUIS – A Canada-based manufacturing plant is opening in Hazelwood today and it is bringing more than 300 jobs to north St. Louis County. Gov. Mike Parson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and others will be on hand as it officially opens. Instead of a traditional ribbon-cutting, there will be a ceremonial “first […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legalize#The St Louis Cardinals#Kansas City Royals#The Kansas City Chiefs#Sportshandle Com#The Post Dispatch
FOX2Now

Scratcher worth $1 million sold at Missouri grocery store

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Someone won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket bought at a Missouri grocery store. The person won the prize playing the “$300 Million Cash Explosion” game. The ticket, which costs $30, was purchased at the Price Chopper on Sterling Avenue in Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

Pictures: Massive funeral for a fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Firefighter Benjamin Polson,33, tragically died in the line of duty last week after a roof collapsed inside an abandoned home, as he was searching for people who may have been trapped in the fire. The funeral mass was open to the public Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica. An inurnment […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy