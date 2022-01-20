ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis notary's commission revoked after guilty plea

By Angela Hutti
 2 days ago

Jefferson City, Mo. —The Notaries and Commissions Unit within of the Missouri Secretary of State’s office has revoked a St. Louis woman’s notary commission after she pleaded guilty to ordering more than 900 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards from China.

Morgan Webb pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal misdemeanor for intentionally buying the fake cards, which were labeled on a shipping manifest as thank-you cards. They were intercepted by customs agents in September at a DHL shipping hub in Kentucky and later delivered to Webb’s home in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports her plea deal agreement does not detail Webb’s motives or indicate if she sold any of the cards.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a news release Thursday, “The notary process enables confidence and engenders trust – and, therefore, it is an important part in the legal structure. Notaries are accountable for following the law – we cannot tolerate illegal activities or intentional misconduct.”

In a revocation letter to Webb, Ashcroft’s office said, “You are hereby notified that your notary commission is being revoked upon your plea of guilty in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.”

Webb has 30 days to appeal the revocation before it takes effect.

