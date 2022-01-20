Netflix share price slides on Q1 guidance miss

The technical analysis of the Netflix stock price chart on daily timeframe shows #S-NFLX, Daily has breached below the 200-day moving average MA(200) which has leveled off. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower boundary of Donchian channel at 506.71. This level can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above the upper boundary of Donchian channel at 565.40. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal high, following Parabolic indicator signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level (565.40) without reaching the order (506.71), we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO