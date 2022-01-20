ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Netflix share price slides on Q1 guidance miss

By Michael Hewson MSTA CFTe
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix share price had already been on the slide even as we were getting ready for the latest Q4 earnings release. As far as its share of the streaming market is concerned it is still the market leader, although its market share has declined as the likes of HBO Max, Apple...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Sliding Today

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading lower Friday amid overall market weakness following a weak quarterly report from Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), which has pressured tech names. Netflix reported quarterly revenue of $7.71 billion, which came in slightly below estimates.The streaming giant said it ended the quarter with 222 million...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Companies Sliding on Netflix’s Earnings Debacle

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) dropped a bomb on the market Thursday night, leaving a crater in multiple stocks. While the news had particular ramifications for streaming stocks, it also added further concerns for growth stocks, which have been under fire for weeks and hardly needed another reason for pessimism. The nuke, of...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Continues To Slide In A Terrible Week Of Losses; Netflix Plunges

The stock market continued its slide after a terrible week of losses. Investors continued to shun growth and technology stocks as the market prepared for next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. Netflix (NFLX) plunged Friday after it gave a weak outlook and missed its own target for subscriber growth. All...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Share Price#Us Dollar#Mobile Device
Seekingalpha.com

Netflix slides 11% as users fall short despite profit beat

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has tumbled 11.4% after hours following its fourth-quarter earnings, where revenues were in line with expectations and EPS beat consensus, but subscriber additions fell short of both Street expectations and company guidance. The company added 8.28 million net subscribers worldwide, below its own expectations for 8.5 million and...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Netflix call: Business still healthy, more 'Squid Game' ahead; shares slide 20%

Netflix shares are taking a rout, off a full 20% after hours following earnings as the company delivered its post-Q4 executive interview, in which Fidelity's Nidhi Gupta delivered questions (including investor submissions) to key executives. A miss on paid subscribers was in investors' focus from the minute the earning were...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
invezz.com

Netflix disappoints ‘big time’ on guidance for subscriber growth

Netflix forecasts 2.5 million net new subscribers in Q1 versus the FactSet consensus of 5.8 million. CFRA's Tuna Amobi says the long-term secular growth story for Netflix remains intact. Shares of the streaming behemoth tanked more than 10% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) slid...
TV & VIDEOS
FXStreet.com

Tecnical analysis: Will the Netflix (NFLX Stock) stock price rebound?

The technical analysis of the Netflix stock price chart on daily timeframe shows #S-NFLX, Daily has breached below the 200-day moving average MA(200) which has leveled off. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower boundary of Donchian channel at 506.71. This level can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above the upper boundary of Donchian channel at 565.40. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal high, following Parabolic indicator signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level (565.40) without reaching the order (506.71), we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
STOCKS
kdal610.com

Netflix misses subscriber addition estimates; shares tumble 10%

(Reuters) -Netflix Inc on Thursday reported fewer-than-expected subscriber additions for the fourth quarter, highlighting the video-streaming pioneer’s struggles to attract users as pandemic restrictions ease and competition amps up. Shares of the company were down nearly 10% in after-market trading. The big lift to subscriber additions from the pandemic...
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Live Netflix share price collapses as subscriber growth stalls - live updates

Ben Wright: Britain’s ‘jobs miracle’ is not as perfect as Boris Johnson wants to believe. Shares in Netflix slumped 20pc in pre-market trading after the streaming giant’s subscriber growth lost its lockdown lustre. The company expects to add just 2.5m users this quarter in what would...
RETAIL
The Guardian

THG shares slide as it misses profit margin forecasts

Shares in THG have fallen sharply after the online shopping group warned profit margins for 2021 would come in below expectations and the early part of 2022 would be more challenging compared with the same period last year when global lockdowns fuelled sales. The company, founded and run by Matthew...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Financial World

Los Gatos’s Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in the US, Canada; shares soar

Netflix Inc., the Los Gatos, California-headquartered streaming industry giant, had said in a statement on Friday that the 25-year-old streaming industry pioneer would raise its subscription prices between $1 to $2 per month depending on the plan, as the American multinational media streaming trailblazer had been looking to spur up revenues in a bid to develop new programming what analysts believe could deepen its footprints into a highly congested streaming TV market.
LOS GATOS, CA
fox4now.com

Netflix raises monthly prices

It's now more expensive to stream shows and movies on Netflix. The streaming service rolled out price increases for its monthly plans on Friday. The basic plan is now $9.99. That's a $1 increase. The standard plan also jumped from $13.99 to $15.49. The premium plan went from $17.99 to $19.99.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

GrowGeneration shares slide 5.4% premarket after company revenue guidance

GrowGeneration Corp. shares slid 5.4% in premarket trade Thursday, after the operator of hydroponic and organic garden centers offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year that lagged Wall Street estimates, weighed down by weakness in the hydroponics market. The Denver, Colo.-based company is now expecting fourth-quarter revenue to range from $88 million to $90 million, below the FactSet consensus of $103 million. It expects full-year revenue to range from $420 million to $422 million, also below the FactSet consensus of $435.3 million. "The sales results for Q4 combined with one-time expenses will result in a loss for...
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) plummeted 21.79% to $397.50 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $303.49 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
Telegraph

Peloton shares slide on production pause report

Peloton shares tumbled more than a quarter on Thursday after a report said the company was pausing production of its bikes and treadmills. The company plans to halt production of its £1,350 internet-connected bikes in February and March, CNBC reported, citing internal documents. Trading in Peloton’s New York-listed shares...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy