ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Whoa: Keanu Reeves Joins Tibet House Lineup

By Daniel Kreps
wiltonbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves will be among the performers — yes, performers — along with artists like Patti Smith, Trey Anastasio, and Jason Isbell when the Tibet House virtually holds its annual benefit concert on March 3. Composer Philip Glass, celebrating his 85th birthday this year, will once again...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wiscnews.com

Keanu Reeves once asked this 'cool' musician for his autograph

Keanu Reeves once asked the "cool" Lou Reed for his autograph. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night host Stephen asked The Matrix actor a series of quick-fire questions as part of a segment called "The Colbert Questionert".
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Keanu Reeves reveals his favourite song

Keanu Reeves has revealed that his favourite song is Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week [13 January],The Matrix actor took part in a segment of the show where he was asked a series of questions to “penetrate the soul”.During it, Reeves was quizzed about what song he would listen to for the rest of his life and after some deliberation, eventually answered “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division.Reeves also revealed that his favourite film is the 1970s thriller Rollerball starring James Caan and that his favourite sandwich...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Treated Friends and Co-Workers to All-Expenses ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere Trip

Keanu Reeves continues to live up to his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most selfless gentlemen. From gifting Rolex watches to his “John Wick 4” stunt team to giving Harley Davidson motorcycles to the “Matrix Reloaded” crew, Reeves is known for generously doling out gifts to those in his midst. The experience on and off the set of “The Matrix Resurrections” was no exception. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Reeves generously shelled out for friends, co-workers, and other team members to enjoy a luxe experience for the San Francisco premiere of “The Matrix Resurrections,” which took place in the Bay...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Anderson
Person
Angélique Kidjo
Person
Bernard Sumner
Person
Trey Anastasio
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Margo Price
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Patti Smith
Person
Philip Glass
wonderwall.com

Keanu Reeves reveals the two celebs he's asked for autographs, plus more celeb news

Keanu Reeves reveals the two celebs he's asked for autographs. Even the internet's boyfriend, Keanu Reeves, gets star struck sometimes. During an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Jan. 12, "The Matrix" star admitted he has actually asked for autographs from celebs twice in his life. One was from singer Lou Reed of The Velvet Underground fame. "It was for a friend, and [Lou] was cool about it," Keanu recalled. "It was like a little piece of paper and blue ink — yeah, it was good. It just said 'Lou Reed.' But it was good," Keanu recalled. ("It would have been really disappointing if it didn't say 'Lou Reed,'" Stephen joked.) The other famous person Keanu asked for an autograph from was the late comic, George Carlin. "I'm jealous, I'm such a fan" Stephen said. "He wrote… I think it was 'Dear Keanu, F*** you,'" Keanu said. "I always thought he just wrote that for me," he added. "And then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them! Anyway, beautiful." Keanu and Alex Winter ultimately worked with George in 1989's "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tibet House#Whoa#Carnegie Hall#The Fiery Furnaces#Mandolin#Rolling Stone
wlen.com

Keanu Reeves to star in ‘The Devil in the White City’ series for Hulu

Keanu Reeves is set to star in an episodic adaptation of Erik Larson’s best-selling crime story, The Devil in the White City, marking his first major TV role. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of Daniel H. Burnham, the architect behind the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, the serial killer who used the fair to lure his victims.
MOVIES
gratefulweb.com

Keanu Reeves, Trey Anastasio, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price + More to Join Philip Glass for Tibet House US Virtual Benefit Concert on 3/3

One of the longest-running and most renowned live cultural events in New York City, the Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, will return this year for a special 35th Anniversary virtual edition celebrating Philip Glass’s 85th birthday on March 3, 2022 streaming for the second year in a row via Mandolin, the premiere concert livestream platform for artists, venues and fans. The virtual element of this year’s concert will once again offer viewers around the world the unique opportunity to experience the warmth, sense of community and amazing music the evening has provided for so many years in person at Carnegie Hall. Esteemed Composer and Artistic Director Philip Glass once again curated a line-up that will feature performances by Keanu Reeves, Trey Anastasio, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Angélique Kidjo, Margo Price, Punch Brothers, The Fiery Furnaces, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli, The Scorchio Quartet as well as special greetings by Iggy Pop, Bernard Sumner and many more to be announced soon!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
uticaphoenix.net

Keanu Reeves is ’embarrassed’ by his fortune, gives money away,

Keanu Reeves is one of the most generous actors in Hollywood, often using his estimated wealth of $315 million to serve others. A family friend recently told The Post that the actor is “somewhat embarrassed” about how much money he has. However, Reeves has made efforts to share his good fortune.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Keanu Reeves, Patti Smith and more to play virtual Tibet House Benefit

The Tibet House US Benefit Concert has announced the line-up for its 35th anniversary event, a virtual edition that will feature performances from Keanu Reeves, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson and more. Once again featuring artistic direction from composer Philip Glass, who is celebrating his 85th birthday with the event, the...
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves’ Constantine inspired an Iron Maiden song

Despite not being part of the DC Extended Universe, Keanu Reeves’ 2005 performance in Constantine has developed a cult following in the past few years. One person the horror movie has especially influenced is Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, who was so impacted by Reeves’ portrayal of the titular character that he made Constantine the focus of a song in Senjutsu, the heavy metal band’s 17th album.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy