Whoa: Keanu Reeves Joins Tibet House Lineup

Keanu Reeves reveals the two celebs he's asked for autographs. Even the internet's boyfriend, Keanu Reeves, gets star struck sometimes. During an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Jan. 12, "The Matrix" star admitted he has actually asked for autographs from celebs twice in his life. One was from singer Lou Reed of The Velvet Underground fame. "It was for a friend, and [Lou] was cool about it," Keanu recalled. "It was like a little piece of paper and blue ink — yeah, it was good. It just said 'Lou Reed.' But it was good," Keanu recalled. ("It would have been really disappointing if it didn't say 'Lou Reed,'" Stephen joked.) The other famous person Keanu asked for an autograph from was the late comic, George Carlin. "I'm jealous, I'm such a fan" Stephen said. "He wrote… I think it was 'Dear Keanu, F*** you,'" Keanu said. "I always thought he just wrote that for me," he added. "And then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them! Anyway, beautiful." Keanu and Alex Winter ultimately worked with George in 1989's "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO