If you’re one of the many still on the hunt for a PlayStation 5, you’re about to have another shot at GameStop, as the retailer will have the coveted next-gen console online starting tomorrow, January 21st, at 11AM ET / 8AM PT. The retailer will offer the standard, disc-based PS5 as part of a bundle that includes a copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard, an extra DualSense controller in red, a $50 Gamestop gift card, and a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus.

