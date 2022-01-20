ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lawmakers make new push to privatize liquor sales

By Dennis Owens
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0Aj3_0drM2QhS00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For decades, Republicans have tried to get Pennsylvania out of the booze business, but have been unsuccessful. However, a new approach that would let voters decide may have the GOP popping champagne corks in the next few years.

“I want to take the government out of the liquor business very simply put,” said State Representative Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny County).

Simple to say, but not so simple to do. Rep Mihalek wants to privatize Pennsylvania through a constitutional amendment that would silence the governor and empower Pennsylvanians.

“Prohibition ended 88 years, I just think it’s finally time to take this to the private sector,” Mihalek added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJoBX_0drM2QhS00

Democratic Senator Jim Brewster is opposed to liquor privatization because alcohol sales brought in $813 million last year for Pennsylvania and employed thousands of workers.

“I’m here to defend the taxpayers and the employees,” Brewster added.

Dept. of Agriculture seeks funding proposals to improve Pa. wine, beer and cider

“The hypocrisy in Harrisburg is so annoying to me. We brag every day about the creation of jobs and here we are with the stroke of a pen we could eliminate 5,000,” Brewster said. “If somebody wants to bargain that away because they think something’s gonna get better I’m old-fashioned you gotta prove that to me.”

Pa. sees record alcohol sales of $2.9B last year, unflavored vodka crowd favorite

Mihalek is certain privatization will pass thanks to a recent push to let voters pass amendments, and polls back her up.

“This is something Harrisburg has struggled with and I think it’s time once and for all for the voters to decide,” Mihalek said.

Pa. lawmakers grill liquor rationing decision in PLCB hearing

But, if public popularity is the metric, Brewster wonders why his amendment to legalize marijuana never moved.

Also this, “I have a bill to eliminate per diems. you know the public wants us to stop taking per diems. I can’t get anyone to run the bills. why is that?” Brewster said.

Mihalek will introduce her bill next week and the House will have a public hearing on Monday morning, Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Governor Wolf to appear on This Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has been criticized by lawmakers for not engaging in the redistricting process. He will ultimately sign or veto whatever is sent to him. He doesn’t believe his role is to get involved in drawing congressional boundaries, but gave lawmakers fairness standards they should follow. Governor Wolf is the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. confirms feds investigating unemployment system hack

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) said Friday it will provide unemployment compensation claimants free credit monitoring and confirmed it has “been coordinating with relevant federal partners on the investigation” into the apparent hack. In a release to media, the department said it “is taking precautionary step​s to protect claimants even […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania set state record for gambling revenue in 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania set another annual record for gambling revenue in the era of online gambling and sports betting, state regulators said, reporting that casinos and other operators won more than $4.7 billion from gamblers in calendar year 2021 in one of the nation’s largest commercial casino states. The rebound continues after pandemic-related […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf awards $8 million for increasing school safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced on Friday, Jan. 21 that $8 million in Safe School Targeted grants have been awarded to 303 local education agencies to help make schools safer throughout the Commonwealth. The grants will be used by the local education agencies to help fund things such as enacting new […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
WTAJ

PA’s unemployment rate falls to 5.4 percent in December

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A preliminary employment situation report for December 2021 shows that the Commonwealth continues to regain lost jobs and bounce back from the pandemic. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released a report Friday saying that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4 percent in December. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces $15 million for gun violence prevention, calls for community safety

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf, joined by Senate Democratic Appropriations Chairman Vincent Hughes, announced a $15 million increase in funding to support gun violence prevention efforts on Thursday, Jan 20. These efforts are through the Pennsylvania Commission for Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Gun Violence and Intervention Program. “Pennsylvania, and the nation, continues to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Feds: Nursing home operator failed to pay $29.5M in taxes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The operator of a failed multi-state nursing home chain failed to pay $29.5 million in payroll and unemployment taxes for his employees at 95 facilities he operated in 11 states, federal prosecutors said. Authorities on Thursday arrested Joseph Schwartz, 62, of Suffern, New York, and charged him in federal court in […]
ECONOMY
WTAJ

Democrats’ issue No. 1 in Senate race: Kill the filibuster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Getting rid of the filibuster rule in the U.S. Senate is emerging as perhaps the most important issue in Pennsylvania’s competitive Democratic primary for an open Senate seat, as the party struggles to use its majority in Washington to advance its agenda. Calls to eliminate the filibuster percolated all through last […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privatization#Liquor#Constitutional Amendment#Whtm#Republicans#Gop#State#Pennsylvanians#Democratic#Agriculture#Plcb
WTAJ

Property Tax/Rent Rebate program available for older, disabled Pennsylvania residents

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Thursday that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2021. The assistance is available through the Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program. The program has delivered more than $7.1 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the inception of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

18,955 new COVID cases reported, 75.2% of residents vaccinated Jan. 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 75.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 18,955 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing the state total to 2,542,544 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Blair County receives over $11M in funding for two projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two projects in Blair County – Northern Blair County Regional Sewer Authority and Curryville Water Authority – received millions of dollars in funding to improve water systems. According to Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Jim Gregory (R-80), $8.7 million in state financing was awarded to the Northern Blair County Regional […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf administration gives $2.7 million for fuel transportation projects to improve air quality

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Friday, Jan. 21 that more than $2.7 million in Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants (AFIG) to 18 cleaner fuel transportation projects, The goal of these grants is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as other air pollutants. “These projects will help every […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
WTAJ

Philadelphia man indicted for bringing pipe bomb to Lehigh County hospital

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) – Brian James Kunsman of Philadelphia was indicted for allegedly bringing a pipe bomb inside the emergency room at St. Luke’s University Hospital in the Fountain Hill section of the City of Bethlehem. According to United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Kunsman was charged by Indictment with one count of possession of […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Pa. Department of Conservation accepting applications for grants to fund parks, recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Friday, Jan 21 that grant applications are now being accepted for recreation and conservation projects across the state. “DCNR grants have a tremendous impact in helping communities with local park acquisition and improvements, trails and river access […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Centre County addresses rising homeless crisis as winter temperatures drop

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Within a matter of months, Centre County has seen the number of homeless community members reaching out for assistance skyrocket. The county has received close to $20 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and the department of adult services said the amount of funding and programming available shines […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Johnstown man found frozen to death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Another person has died due to the extreme winter weather in Cambria County this week, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. Daryl Lewis, 63, of Johnstown was found dead due to hypothermia on his steps outside his apartment, located at the 100 block of Adams Street, by another occupant of […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy