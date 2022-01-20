Henderson Police Chief announces retirement

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police Chief Heath Cos announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of January.

Cox served as the leader of Henderson Police Department since the fall of 2018 following former Chief Chip Stauffer’s retirement at the end of 2017. Cox is a 20-year veteran of the department.

City Manager Buzzy Newman says city staff has started working on filling the police chief position.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).