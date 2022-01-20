ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson Police Chief announces retirement

By Seth Austin
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police Chief Heath Cos announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of January.

Cox served as the leader of Henderson Police Department since the fall of 2018 following former Chief Chip Stauffer’s retirement at the end of 2017. Cox is a 20-year veteran of the department.

City Manager Buzzy Newman says city staff has started working on filling the police chief position.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

