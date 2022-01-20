Henderson Police Chief announces retirement
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police Chief Heath Cos announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of January.
Cox served as the leader of Henderson Police Department since the fall of 2018 following former Chief Chip Stauffer’s retirement at the end of 2017. Cox is a 20-year veteran of the department.Tyson Foods is cutting 200 jobs
City Manager Buzzy Newman says city staff has started working on filling the police chief position.
