A day of community strength has been scheduled for the 1-year anniversary of the violence at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo. Buffalo Strong Day will be held on Wednesday, February 9th to help the community re-commit to showing resilience one year after the incident that claimed the life of health care worker Lindsay Overbay. The shooting and bombing incident also left several other workers injured, and left the community and the region traumatized.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO