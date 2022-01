The 11th Gaon Chart Awards is set to take place on January 27, 2022, with many hot stars on the line-up. Gaon Chart is one of the most widely used music streaming chart services in South Korea, competing with services such as Genie and Melon. This awards program will cover 2021's music, which is great news as 2021 was such a tremendous year for the genre of k-pop. This year will be the 11th year of the awards ceremony after it first began back in 2012.

