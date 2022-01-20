Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, shares sweet final text he sent her

During her first interview since the death of her husband, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo got visibly emotional as she remembered the late comedian and their final moments together. “He put it all out there. He told everyone that he loved, and I mean, quite frankly anyone he met — even spend any time with at all — he told them he loved them endlessly, and tirelessly, and that was his entire message,” the 42-year-old food blogger began on the Today show on Thursday, January 20. “If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never ever a doubt in your mind. I mean, even at his memorial, there were a lot of people there and every single person was pretty much like, ‘Oh, I talked to Bob last week.’ I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them? All the time.’ It was just amazing.”

