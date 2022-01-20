ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, shares sweet final text he sent her

By Christi Carras
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Los Angeles memorial service for Bob Saget, the comedian and actor’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, was shocked by how many people told her they had recently spoken with her husband. “There were a lot of people there, and every single person was pretty much like, ‘Oh, I...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget’s Widow Says Late Comedian “Just Wanted to Make People Feel Good”

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, continued to share insight into her late husband’s kind, loving personality and opened up about her own grief in interviews that aired Thursday on NBC’s Today show and ABC’s Good Morning America. Saget death at the age of 65 was announced on Jan. 9 after authorities confirmed the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, last Sunday. Information on the cause of death has not been released. After the shocking news that he had died, Saget was mourned by many in Hollywood, including John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and the Full House cast,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ABC13 Houston

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to the late comedian on Saturday, her first time speaking out since his death. Rizzo said, "How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years."
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Kelly Rizzo Fights Back Tears, Reveals Final Conversation With Bob Saget

During her first interview since the death of her husband, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo got visibly emotional as she remembered the late comedian and their final moments together. “He put it all out there. He told everyone that he loved, and I mean, quite frankly anyone he met — even spend any time with at all — he told them he loved them endlessly, and tirelessly, and that was his entire message,” the 42-year-old food blogger began on the Today show on Thursday, January 20. “If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never ever a doubt in your mind. I mean, even at his memorial, there were a lot of people there and every single person was pretty much like, ‘Oh, I talked to Bob last week.’ I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them? All the time.’ It was just amazing.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Hoda Kotb
Popculture

Bog Saget's 'Full House' Daughters Reach out to His Widow Kelly Rizzo After Her Tearjerking Tribute

Full House legend Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, shared a moving note about her late husband that has friends reaching out. Rizzo, who married the comedian in 2018, previously shared a brief statement to the press, but this was the first time she publicly opened up in-depth about the loss. In a Saturday night Instagram post, the Eat Travel Rock TV host shared a photo with Saget and talked about how he was "the most incredible man on Earth." This spurred numerous friends of the couple to share messages of love with Rizzo as she mourns her loss. Among them were Full House actresses Jodie Sweetin and Candance Cameron Bure.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widow
Variety

‘AFV’ Will Pay Tribute to Bob Saget With Weekly Segment Throughout Season 32 (EXCLUSIVE)

“AFV,” the family TV institution that Bob Saget helped launch in 1989, will pay tribute to its original host for the rest of the season with a regular segment showcasing memorable moments from his time on the ABC series. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” honored its original emcee in its Jan. 16 episode, a week after Saget’s death at the age of 65. But executive producer Vin Di Bona decided earlier this week that there was too much prime PG-rated Saget material in the vault from his eight-year run not to share more on the air. “I’d forgotten how whimsical and crazy his...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stamos Shares His Touching Eulogy From Bob Saget’s Memorial

John Stamos is sharing the touching tribute he read during Bob Saget’s memorial. It was announced on Jan. 9 that Saget had died at the age of 65. Authorities confirmed the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Information on the cause of death has not been released. A small, intimate funeral for Saget was held last Friday, with his close friends and loved ones in attendance, including his Full House castmates as well as John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and more. Stamos published his eulogy in the Los Angeles Times on Friday. In his...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Bob Saget's wife, journalist Kelly Rizzo, pays sweet tribute to him following funeral

Journalist Kelly Rizzo, late Full House star and beloved comedian Bob Saget's wife, has opened up about how she's feeling in an emotional tribute to him following his funeral. The 42-year-old, who married Bob in 2018, took to Instagram to pen a special message after man best known for playing Danny Tanner was laid to rest at Hollywood's Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery on Jan. 14.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy