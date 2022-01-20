ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Markets Keep Selling, Netflix (NFLX) Tumbles Hard on Q4 Guide

Zacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a feeling, this morning when pre-market indexes once again looked ready for a rebound, that things might turn south at some point as the trading day progressed — and that it has done. In fact, it’s something we’ve seen growing into a near-term trend: a deep sell-off in the...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nflx#Dow#S P#Fed#Treasury
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
pulse2.com

Netflix Stock (NFLX): Why The Price Substantially Went Down Today

The stock price of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell by over 19% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell by over 19% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to a weaker-than-expected outlook in terms of subscriber growth revealed in the fourth quarter financial results.
STOCKS
Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy