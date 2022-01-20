ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

We Lock PCB D21 Smart Keypad Deadbolt $74.90

By Darshan
techbargains.com
 2 days ago

Amazon has the We Lock PCB D21 Smart Keypad Deadbolt for a low $74.90 Free...

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Samsung Freestyle: Everything We Know About This Smart Laser Projector

CES, the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, has always been about showcasing brands’ newest and coolest gadgets, the products they hope to become popular in the years ahead. Some devices falter along the way, while others succeed in spectacular fashion. This year, we reported on the best gadgets of CES 2022, but if there was one device that really got our attention, it was the charming Samsung Freestyle — a home theater projector like no other. We know what you’re thinking: Samsung has never really invested heavily in the projector business before, so why now, and why this? Based on...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of

Echo Glow – Multicolor smart lamp with Amazon Alexa support Rating: 4 Stars A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.99 Buy from B&H $29.99 First and foremost, Amazon is the nation’s #1 online retailer. The company has built a truly astonishing hub where you can find anything and everything. What’s more, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks.It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From clean,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcb#Smart Lock#Deadbolt#Keypad#Smartphone App#Ic Card#Mobile Nfc#Mechanical#Mobile App Lrb#Manage Visit Records
Robb Report

Watch: This Robotic Arm Can Do Everything From Laser Engraving to Stirring Your Soup

We could all use an extra pair of hands around the house. So concluded Huenit, a South Korean startup that has designed a robotic arm to help you with an array of creative tasks and household chores. The company’s eponymous bot, which was launched on Indiegogo last December and will be rolling out to consumers in July, combines advanced artificial intelligence with a nifty modular arm to execute complex activities with speed and precision. It can do everything from film video content to 3-D print a prototype. The AI camera, which is kind of like the bot’s brain, can capture 30 frames...
ENGINEERING
SPY

Comparing the 5 Best Ring Video Doorbells Available in 2022

The Ring brand has become to video doorbells what Kleenex is to tissues or Ziplock is to plastic bags — you see a video doorbell and automatically think “Oh, there’s a Ring Video Doorbell.” When a brand becomes the recognized noun for a product, you know it’s a quality product. Ring Video Doorbells are rather impressive. They can stream and record video in HD and have two-way talk so you can talk to whoever is at your door. Some Ring Video Doorbells have package alerts to notify you when your packages arrive, and others have head-to-toe video so you can continue...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

How to Lock a WiFi Router_

If you are experimenting with the advanced features of your wireless router, you may wonder how to lock a WiFi router. Even the best routers, after all, are susceptible to security threats, necessitating a lock. So why would you lock your router and how to do it? Keep reading to find out.
CELL PHONES
PCWorld

Get the Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for just $140 right now

Add a little more security to your door with Anker’s Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for just $140. That’s $30 off of the usual price. The Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch is a keyless door lock with several options for opening the door. You can open the door with a fingerprint scan, your smartphone via Bluetooth, a keypad, or a key. It’s also IP65 weather resistant, which means it can withstand dust and rain.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
cepro.com

SavantAscend Keypad Line

Smart home provider Savant has introduced the Ascend keypad line, featuring 2-, 4- and 5-button configurations that provide integrators with options for a premium on-wall control solution. Ascend keypads offer fully customizable functionality within the Savant smart home ecosystem and are available in nine finishes to accommodate any décor and...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Microwave hack replaces flat keypad with mechanical keyboard switches

Ever have a microwave with buttons that don't work properly? If you hit the keys at the right angle, maybe the microwave will respond. Or perhaps, no matter how you push them, the microwave stays silent. What if you could fix the issue without calling a repair company—and simultaneously make pressing the microwave's keypad more enjoyable?
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro WiFi review: A smart lock with a healthy facelift

The first Ultraloq smart lock, released in 2019, was a promising product held back by an incredibly difficult installation process that literally required a hacksaw to complete. Its manufacturer, U-tec, has spent the intervening years smoothing out that installation process—hacksaw no longer required—and has launched an upgraded version, the U-Bolt Pro WiFi. This new model eliminates the need for a separate Wi-Fi bridge to connect it to your home network.
ELECTRONICS
bestproducts.com

6 Best Smart Locks That Are Equally Clever and Convenient

Have you ever felt super accomplished and proud of yourself for managing to grab all the groceries out of your car and closing the trunk in a single trip, only to have your hopes and dreams smashed in a second when you realized that as soon as you approached the door, you forgot to grab your keys out of your pocket?
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Bebasia Fingerprint Keyless Smart Door Lock w/ Keypad $89.99

Prime Exclusive Amazon has the Bebasia Fingerprint Keyless Smart Door Lock w/ Keypad for a low $89.99 Free Shipping after Prime discount and Coupon Code: "70YPCX6I" (Exp 1/31). Multiple colors available. This is originally $199.99, so you save $110 off the list price. Unlock the keyless entry door lock by...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Hisense 65H8G1 65" H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV $599.99

Amazon has the Hisense 65H8G1 65" H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV for a low $599.99 Free Shipping. This is normally $999.99, so you save $400 off list price. The picture quality of the H8G1 Quantum is driven by our exclusive ULED technologies. The introduction of Quantum Dot...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

HOYOKI 8 in 1 USB-C Hub $11.99

Amazon has the HOYOKI 8 in 1 USB-C Hub for a low $11.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "IX5DMROV" (Exp 1/24). This is originally $39.99, so you save 70% off list price.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Carpo 30000mAh Solar Power Bank w/ Adjustable Stand Wireless Charging $22.99

Amazon has the Carpo 30000mAh Solar Power Bank w/ Adjustable Stand Wireless Charging for a low $22.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "30VEGECF" (Exp 1/20). This is originally $59.99, so you save 61% off list price. Built-In super bright LED flashlights. 3 bright modes can meet different...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Beantech 32" Core Place Standing Desk Converter $64.99

Amazon has the Beantech 32" Core Place Standing Desk Converter for a low $64.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50BD01TB" (Exp 1/18). This is originally $129.99, so you save 50% off list price. Features 2-tier risers and various height adjustments. Removeable keyboard tray and fast release. 33 lbs capacity and...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

HORUMP Under Desk Headphone Stand Mount w/ 5x USB Ports $13.19

Amazon has the HORUMP Under Desk Headphone Stand Mount w/ 5x USB Ports for a low $13.19 after Coupon Code: "MNMV9MPU" (Exp 1/23). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $21.99, so you save 40% off list price. Headphone stand with 5 port USB charger. 1x...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy