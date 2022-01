You know when you are just so proud of a friend or loved one that you almost don’t have words to express it, but you have a gigantic smile on your face that is organic and genuine? That’s me with this Rangers squad right now. Talk about falling in love with a bunch of just fun players. Even when they fall early in the game after being off for a while, this team just finds ways to win hockey games. The Rangers are now 17-3 against Eastern conference teams this season. We haven’t seen this kind of dominance when it comes to the standings since the President’s trophy season. With a home record as well now of 11-3-2, MSG is once again a true home ice arena. There’s many avenues of thought we can go to from this game, but let’s start with the obvious: Ryan Reaves.

