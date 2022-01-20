Boys Junior Varsity White Team Soccer beats Harmony School 1 – 0

The boys varsity wrestling team wrestled tough, they came prepared and ready to wrestle! They showed a lot of school spirit and most importantly great sportsmanship. Special recognition to the following wrestlers: Starting with the girls: Juelz, Ashley, Andrea, & Sayhenka all showing tremendous improvement and taking their offense to the matt with their High-C Shot! These girls are tough as nails and are next to be WCHS girls All Stars Soon! Boys Wrestling: Special Recognition to Caden Rigby, Eddie Lopez, & Tony all helped out the bulldogs. And last but not least the most improved of the week Andy Xiong @220lbs he lost a close one in overtime, as well as, Ervin Mejicanos HWT, we are so proud of the way he wrestled you should a lot of heart in your match. Keep up up Bulldogs and remember “Believe”
