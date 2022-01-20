ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Boys Junior Varsity White Team Soccer beats Harmony School 1 – 0

By Admin
beltontigerathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat start to a very cold and windy morning. The JVB Tigers start the tournament off with a win. The first...

beltontigerathletics.com

The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
lapeerlightning.com

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Powers Catholic 39 – 32

The JV Lady Lightning got out to a 28-10 halftime lead over Powers. The girls stayed composed and battled to the end as Powers mounted a come back and cut the game to 5 points. Lapeer made huge free throws late in the game to secure the win over Powers. Madison Spanicciatti lead the team in scoring with 23 points. Sephora Miller chipped in with 7 points. Lilly Young added 3 points. Janet Pappas, Carley Hoover, and Mya McKenna all scored 2 points. Lapeer JV girls move to 6-4 on the season. Next game for the JV Lady Lightning will be Tuesday, January 25th as they host North Branch; tipoff is set for 5:30.
LAPEER, MI
beltontigerathletics.com

8B Girls’ Basketball defeats Lamar

The 8B BMS Basketball Girls’ travelled to Lamar Middle School last night. The Lady Tigers won the game 30-3. The girls did a great job all night long and left Lamar scoreless for the whole second half. The team made some great outside shots and passed well. Our layups were consistent and our talking on defense was better than ever before! We had a great first quarter offensively scoring 14 points. Top individual scorer of the night was Lauren with 10 points. Mabry was close behind, scoring 8 points. Both of these ladies did a great job cutting to get open. Gracie W and Abby added in 4 points for the night. Ja’zaria and Mariah both contributed 2 points apiece. Defensively, the whole team did well on face guarding and protecting the basket at all times. This win brings their overall record to 8-2 and district record to 6-1. The BMS Lady Tigers hope to keep this streak alive as they face SBMS at BHS next Thursday. BMS will be the home team. Wear white and support the BMS Lady Tigers!
BELL COUNTY, TX
The Key West Citizen

Arizona Wildcats place walk-on WR Dorian Singer on scholarship

After ranking third on the team in receiving yards as a walk-on his freshman season, Arizona Wildcats wideout Dorian Singer was awarded a full scholarship by the program this week. In a video posted to the team's social media accounts, Singer was presented a four-year scholarship by UA football coach Jedd Fisch during a team meeting, receiving a loud ovation from his teammates. Congratulations to @Dorian_Singer1 on receiving a full...
NFL
beltontigerathletics.com

SBMS v NBMS

Our 7B Lady Tigers hosted NBMS last night at home. The Lady Tigers struggled offensively to put points on the board against a tough defensive team. In the first half the Lady Tigers worked together and made some great offensive plays to put some points on the board. The Lady Tigers went into half trailing the Bronco 6-16. After making some adjustments, our guards Madison Aycock, Abigail Corona and Autumn Sanders worked hard together forcing turnovers in the third quarter, putting 4 points on the board back to back. The Lady Tigers continued to work hard in the fourth quarter but couldn’t quite pull out the win. Offensive player of the week is Autumn Sanders scoring 8 points! Defensive player of the game goes to Abigail Corona.
BELTON, TX
beltontigerathletics.com

Varsity falls to Heights, Freshman get the Win

Harker Heights came out white-hot from behind the arc, going 4 of 6 from three point land in the first quarter to go up quickly on Belton Friday night and never looked back. The prolific shooting attack by the Knights, coupled with uncharacteristic turnovers by the Tigers, 23 on the night, led to a tough loss on the road at the hands of the district leader.59-28. Lillie Small played tough in the paint with 9 points and 6 offensive rebounds. Belton will look to bounce back at Killeen on Tuesday.
BELTON, TX
westcovinaathletics.com

Boys Varsity Wrestling Beats Covina 36-27

The boys varsity wrestling team wrestled tough, they came prepared and ready to wrestle! They showed a lot of school spirit and most importantly great sportsmanship. Special recognition to the following wrestlers: Starting with the girls: Juelz, Ashley, Andrea, & Sayhenka all showing tremendous improvement and taking their offense to the matt with their High-C Shot! These girls are tough as nails and are next to be WCHS girls All Stars Soon! Boys Wrestling: Special Recognition to Caden Rigby, Eddie Lopez, & Tony all helped out the bulldogs. And last but not least the most improved of the week Andy Xiong @220lbs he lost a close one in overtime, as well as, Ervin Mejicanos HWT, we are so proud of the way he wrestled you should a lot of heart in your match. Keep up up Bulldogs and remember “Believe”
COVINA, CA
oberlinathletics.org

Boys Varsity Basketball beats Wellington 63 – 52

Oberlin jumped on Wellington from the start and never looked back beating the other team on Route 58 63-52. The Phoenix was led by Ty Locklear 21 pts and Josish Bowen-Pride & Dayvion Witherspoon chipped in 11. OB is now 9-4, 9-0 LC8, and will travel to Sandusky Tuesday night...
WELLINGTON, OH
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

North Dallas soccer team display its Alvarado Varsity tournament trophy

The Bulldogs pose with the Purple Division trophy from last week’s Alvarado Varsity tournament before Saturday’s game at Berkner High School. North Dallas went 2-0 in the Alvarado tournament, defeating Carter-Riverside 6-0 and Life Oak Cliff 1-0. Team captains Rajiv Benitez, Angel Rios, and Alfredo Hernandez hold the...
DALLAS, TX

