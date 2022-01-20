Boys Junior Varsity White Team Soccer beats Harmony School 1 – 0

The 8B BMS Basketball Girls’ travelled to Lamar Middle School last night. The Lady Tigers won the game 30-3. The girls did a great job all night long and left Lamar scoreless for the whole second half. The team made some great outside shots and passed well. Our layups were consistent and our talking on defense was better than ever before! We had a great first quarter offensively scoring 14 points. Top individual scorer of the night was Lauren with 10 points. Mabry was close behind, scoring 8 points. Both of these ladies did a great job cutting to get open. Gracie W and Abby added in 4 points for the night. Ja’zaria and Mariah both contributed 2 points apiece. Defensively, the whole team did well on face guarding and protecting the basket at all times. This win brings their overall record to 8-2 and district record to 6-1. The BMS Lady Tigers hope to keep this streak alive as they face SBMS at BHS next Thursday. BMS will be the home team. Wear white and support the BMS Lady Tigers!

