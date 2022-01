Yesterday saw both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 put in strong bounces from support following early-session sell-offs. US rates continue to run higher with even greater push on the shorter-end of the curve. This is a similar dynamic to what showed from late 2017 into late 2018. That scenario led to a pivot from the Fed, from a hiking stance in 2018 to a cutting phase in 2019.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO