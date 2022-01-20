ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father of slain 15-year-old scolds Chicago, Cook County leaders over 'senseless violence'

By Alonzo Small
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — The grieving father of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in West Town implored Chicago leaders to stop pointing fingers when it comes to gun violence and start taking action.

Corneal Westbrooks, the father of Caleb Westbrooks, says his son while walking to catch a bus from Rauner High School. He later died from his injuries at the hospital. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue. No suspects are in custody.

‘Always smiling’: Rauner High School community devastated after 15-year-old student shot, killed

While the family did not wish to speak publicly, Corneal Westbrooks released a statement, saying that his son’s death was the most devastating news a family can receive.

“Our world is shattered,” Westbrooks said. “Caleb was a smart, vivacious and athletic teenager who was looking forward to a bright future with goals and dreams that now will go unfulfilled.”

Added Westbrooks: “Unfortunately, this senseless violence is likely to continue unabated until the elected and appointed leadership of the city and county stop pointing fingers at one another and take personal responsibility for the role they have played in the disintegration of the criminal justice system as well as the lack of critical mental health services in Chicago and Cook County.”

READ: Full statement from the father of Caleb Westbrooks

Statement from the father of Caleb Westbrooks by WGN News Desk on Scribd

The Westbrooks family continues to ask for privacy at this time.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 32

Tiffany Lue
2d ago

May god give them the strength to get through this. Rest in heaven Caleb. Praying for this family and every other family effected by gun violence. Hopefully we will find solutions because we all have suffered enough.

Reply
11
FireFly
2d ago

This family needs more than prayers this family needs the black community to come together and stop the carnage

Reply(15)
9
The Truth Teller!
2d ago

The father is only half right though. He said politicians need to " take personal responsibility for the role they have played in the disintegration of the criminal justice system", which is true, BUT your community also needs to do the same thing because with the "community" doing nothing at all to fight it and while whining publicly about the violence remaining completely silent when actually witnessing the violence always claiming "dinnt see niffin" the violence will never end. And politicians can not legislate the "community" into actually caring about their neighborhood, they must do that entirely on their own.

Reply
6
 

