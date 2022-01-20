ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M’tucci’s to start offering four-day workweek

By Alyssa Bitsie
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant will soon allow its staff to have a little more time away from work. Starting in February, M’tucci’s Restaurant will give workers the option to work four days a week. It will apply primarily to management, chefs, and salaried employees who work five days a week now.

It is not necessarily directed at servers and other kitchen staff because managing partner, John Hass, says those workers already have more flexible scheduling options. Haas says, unlike other restaurants, M’tucci’s has found a way to retain much of its workforce and wants to continue to do so. “We work in an industry that demands a lot of you: schedule, time, stress. Physical and mental wear-and-tear is a major issue for us in the restaurant industry, and we really wanted to find a way to take care of our work family better,” Haas said.

The restaurant industry is among those still suffering the biggest staffing shortage . According to a news release, M’tucci’s was one of 30 U.S.-based companies to partner with 4 Day Work Week Global based out of New Zealand. Four Day Work Week Global is a not-for-profit that is launching an international trial to promote the four-day workweek.

