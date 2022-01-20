Second, bigger round of winter weather coming: Here’s what you need to know

(WAVY) — Residents and local crews have prepared for another, bigger wave of winter weather on the way starting Friday afternoon/night and going into Saturday morning, after both rain and snowflakes came through Thursday night.

Temperatures dropped into Thursday evening and brought in a wintry mix, with some light snow accumulation. It made for some slick roads in places. Chesapeake reported Sanderson Road from Hungarian Road to Cedarville Road was closed due to a crash cause by icy roads.

The most snow will likely come down Friday evening and will wind down into early Saturday morning. The amount of snowfall varies by model, but some areas in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina could see 4-7 inches. Some small areas could see 8 inches or more.

The snow was expected to start closer to 3 p.m., but as of noon Friday it looked like things would start closer to 6-7 p.m. for the Southside.

VDOT and municipal crews have treated area roads and are ready to plow roads as needed. Virginia State Police are also preparing to respond to crashes and other traffic issues as they arise.

Many localities, schools and services are impacted by the impending inclement weather. Some events are canceled and many schools are canceling or delaying classes .

Here’s what you need to know:

Roads and power

Closures and delays

Local preparations for winter weather

Statewide response

More weather resources

