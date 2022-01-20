ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second, bigger round of winter weather coming: Here’s what you need to know

By Sarah Fearing
 2 days ago

(WAVY) — Residents and local crews have prepared for another, bigger wave of winter weather on the way starting Friday afternoon/night and going into Saturday morning, after both rain and snowflakes came through Thursday night.

New weather blog: Snow showers move in later today. Big area of snow tonight.

Temperatures dropped into Thursday evening and brought in a wintry mix, with some light snow accumulation. It made for some slick roads in places. Chesapeake reported Sanderson Road from Hungarian Road to Cedarville Road was closed due to a crash cause by icy roads.

LATEST BLOG FROM THE METEOROLOGISTS: Getting closer to the big storm

The most snow will likely come down Friday evening and will wind down into early Saturday morning. The amount of snowfall varies by model, but some areas in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina could see 4-7 inches. Some small areas could see 8 inches or more.

The snow was expected to start closer to 3 p.m., but as of noon Friday it looked like things would start closer to 6-7 p.m. for the Southside.

VDOT and municipal crews have treated area roads and are ready to plow roads as needed. Virginia State Police are also preparing to respond to crashes and other traffic issues as they arise.

Many localities, schools and services are impacted by the impending inclement weather. Some events are canceled and many schools are canceling or delaying classes .

Here’s what you need to know:

Roads and power

Dominion Energy preps for incoming winter storm VDOT, local cities getting roads ready for the snow

Closures and delays

DETAILS: Virtual learning, school closures and schedule changes as snow approaches Hampton Roads ALPHABETICAL LIST: Closures and delays in Virginia, North Carolina

Local preparations for winter weather

Hampton Norfolk Portsmouth Suffolk Virginia Beach

Statewide response

Virginia Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of winter weather North Carolina Gov. Cooper declares emergency ahead of new snow

More weather resources

Forecasting Snow: Snowmen and Snowball Making Conditions Interactive Radar How to report closings for your school, business or service Send us your snow photos at wavywebdesk@nexstar.tv (we’ll send you a permission form to fill out)

