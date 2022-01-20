ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congressional committee passes bill stripping school board members of salaries

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7Jp4_0drLyaXs00

A powerful committee in the state Capitol this morning passed a bill stripping school board members of their salaries.

It was approved mainly on party lines, but the legislation isn’t the only effort to change how school boards operate.

School board salaries vary by county and are based on population. This school year they range from just under 27,000 to as much as 47,000.

“The purpose of this bill is to try to make the education of our children better,” State Representative Sam Garrison told the committee. He is leading the charge to end school board salaries.

“We want to structure the way we do these sorts of things to where we are having parents incentivized to be in these positions, engaged in their schools. We want parental involvement in schools. Period,” said the freshman representative who has already been designated his class’ Speaker Designate.

Marie-Claire Leman is a mother of three who worries average people won’t serve.

“It’s practically a guarantee that average people that are neither wealthy nor politicians will be able to run and serve,” said Leman, who also has an organization called Fund Education Now.

Democrats, in general, voted no.

“These are folks that I want to take their jobs seriously. They are in charge of our kids safety,” said Representative Anna Eskamani.

There are also efforts to impose term limits. Another bill would require partisan labels.

Sen. Dennis Baxley is behind term limits. He believes the COVID experience opened eyes.

“It opened up the door for parents to know a lot more about what was going on in education, and not going on in the education of their children,” Baxley said.

Senator Joe Gruters believes it is dishonest for candidates to run without a party label.

“You should have, shine a light on where people are on the issues and the easiest way is to have people run with partisan designation” said Gruters, who is also the chair of the Republican Party of Florida.

Meetings on all three bills are being held to sort out which, if any, of the concepts can find enough traction to pass.

The Florida School Boards Association did not speak at Thursday’s hearing, but they did say salaries are important for people who will be managing million- and billion-dollar budgets.

Comments / 0

Related
wjct.org

Fleming Island rep wants to end school board salaries

A Northeast Florida lawmaker thinks school board members should serve without pay, and he would use the extra money to increase oversight of what books end up on school shelves. The bill from Republican state Rep. Sam Garrison of Fleming Island got its first stamp of approval from a House...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
WTOK-TV

Legislators pass ARPA bills through committee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Day two of the special session to allocate American Rescue Plan funds wrapped up with legislators approving bills in committee which will send them back to the floor for debate. Legislators say they are proud of the work that went into choosing where this money will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
cbs12.com

School Board Salaries and Library Books on the Line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — House Republicans again are seeking to nix school board members’ salaries, but a proposal filed this year goes much further by increasing scrutiny of the way library books and other school materials are selected. The proposal up for consideration during the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WRAL

Wake delays swearing in of new school board member

The Wake County Board of Education’s newest member won’t be sworn in just yet. The swearing-in ceremony for Craston Artis II was canceled Tuesday, without a public explanation. Wake County Public School System spokesmen said Artis had not completed his orientation or required paperwork before the ceremony Tuesday.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Baxley
WVNews

School board president wants to reactivate levy committee

KINGWOOD — Halfway through Preston County’s school excess levy, school board President Jack Keim wants to revive the citizen committee that helped write and promote passage of the current levy so it can start work on levy renewal. The five-year, $22.5 million levy — $4.5 million per year...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Bills#Congressional#State#Fund Education Now#Democrats#Covid
New Jersey Monitor

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Democratic congressman arrested with voting rights protesters after Senate demonstration

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Akron Beacon Journal

Why do Ohio Republicans want to raise taxes on homeowners with House Bill 126?

A business-friendly bill that may be headed to the Ohio governor soon is a bad deal for average homeowners. We urge Gov. Mike DeWine to reject the bill.  House Bill 126 was passed along party lines in the Ohio Senate and needs to go back to the House for concurrence. According to its title, it aims to “limit the manner by which local governments may contest property values.”  ...
OHIO STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy