The Obelisk Questionnaire: Clément Márquez of Red Sun Atacama

You don’t need to go all that far into Fuzz Meadows‘ 2020 debut EP, Dogma // Clairvoyance, to understand the appeal, but it’s still fun to do so. Born of Melbourne’s vital heavy underground, the three-piece will reportedly issue their first long-player sometime in 2022 through Copper Feast Records, and though I hadn’t heard the two-songer before, yeah, I get it. There are pieces of “Dogma” that seem to bask in heavy post-rock ideology, and some of “Clairvoyance” as well, I suppose, but there’s an underlying component of threat that at any second things are going to get very, very heavy, and yes, they actually do, so all the better. Couple that with natural psychedelic tones in the guitar and bass, fluid, situation-ready drums, and hell’s bells, I’d want to put a record from these guys out too.

