Coalinga, CA

Authorities identify man killed in Coalinga car crash

By Halle Sembritzki
 2 days ago

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a traffic collision in Coalinga on Friday.

Authorities say David Melendez-Ruiz, 36 of Lake Elsinore, was driving a vehicle eastbound on Jayne Avenue east of Enterprise Parkway at an unknown speed when the incident occurred.

According to CHP, Melendez-Ruiz made an “unsafe turning movement” to the right onto the dirt shoulder of Jayne Avenue before losing control of the vehicle.

Officials say Melendez-Ruiz turned the vehicle to left, after driving on the dirt shoulder of the road, and traveled across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Janye Avenue, into the direct path of an oncoming van.

CHP says the driver of the van attempted to take “evasive action,” but struck the right side of the vehicle Melendez-Ruiz was driving.

Authorities say as a result of the crash, Melendez-Ruiz died due to his injuries. It is still unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.

Man shot and injured in southeast Fresno

FRESNO (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno Friday night that left one man injured. Police say they were called around 10:40 p.m. for shots that were fired near South Peach Avenue and East Kings Canyon Road. When they arrived, they found a man inside a white car that had […]
FRESNO, CA
Man pulls gun during Tulare County robbery

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Terra Bella Xpress Market. Deputies say around 1:30 p.m. two men walked into the market. One of them pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to investigators. Police say no one was hurt and the suspects drove away […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Friends remember musician killed in central Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno man was killed in a crash in central Fresno Thursday morning and now friends are remembering the kind of man he was. RELATED: Police investigating fatal crash in central Fresno Police said 21-year-old Esau Angel Calixto-Flores was driving a grey pickup truck that crashed head-on with another truck on […]
FRESNO, CA
Woman killed, juvenile injured in two separate vehicle versus pedestrians collisions in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Atwater are investigating two separate vehicle versus pedestrian collisions that left a woman dead and a juvenile injured. Police said the first accident happened at 3:00 p.m. near Buhach Road and East Juniper Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile that had been struck by a black Honda […]
ATWATER, CA
4 arrested in Kern County for alleged smash-and-grab at Studio City Lululemon, $72K in items recovered: CHP

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Four people were arrested in the Fort Tejon area and about $72,000 in stolen merchandise recovered after a smash-and-grab at a Lululemon store in Studio City, authorities said Wednesday. The burglary was reported a day earlier in the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
