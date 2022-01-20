ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Where to go in Wheeling if you’re without shelter this winter

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frNhM_0drLxEHn00

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Think about just how cold you were shoveling your driveway this week.

Now imagine if instead of heading inside and grabbing a blanket afterwards—you felt that way for your entire day.

More Wheeling residents than you might think are about to face that every day and night—a struggle to even get the rest necessary to find their next meal.

But even the frigid weather is no match for the network of help dedicating their winter to finding roofs for those who don’t have one.

People are finding that if they’re out of a job, or if they’re something like couch surfing, it’s more difficult for them to get back to kind of normal life.

Mark Phillips, Northern Regional Director, Catholic Charities WV

Catholic Charities provides the daytime shelter at St. Alphonsus church.

From 8 a.m. until 4, they offer two hot meals and extra clothes to those who walk in, and even help finding them a place they can go long after the snow has melted.

They say there’s always gratitude among the 40 to 50 who come in at peak times, which has kept them going for their decades of work in east Wheeling.

Every day we have somebody who says thank you for the work that we’re doing. Whether it’s just providing a warm space, or a hot meal, but also for case managers that we have on site, or peer recovery coaches, connections to resources in the area.

Mark Phillips, Northern Regional Director, Catholic Charities WV

A couple blocks away on 16th Street, the Salvation Army is also bringing the heat for winter.

Their shelter is open 365 days a year, but through next Friday they’re offering a home from 4 p.m. all the way until 7:30 the next morning.

Last year a grant was able to cover a day warming shelter, but even without that funding they’re still able to give rest to the weary souls who enter their building.

We’ve discovered that most of the men that come into the shelter are pretty war-torn, if you will. They’re just tired.

Captain Mark Van Meter, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army

They switched focus to serving men only two years ago, but they still have what they call ‘white flag’ cots available for women and children in their lobby.

Captain Van Meter says while other organizations focus on immediate help for the homeless, they’ve seen results in long-term solutions.

When the men come into the shelter, we basically ask them ‘are you done with being homeless?’

Captain Mark Van Meter, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army

If they say yes, men can stay longer than the three-week limit, as long as they’re working toward getting an ID, a job and a permanent home.

In the last two years we’ve seen approximately 80 men come off the streets and get into full-time housing because we started doing more management of their case files.

Captain Mark Van Meter, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army

And then there’s always the YSS Winter Freeze Shelter—now in its 13th year and ready to serve hundreds as the relentless cold settles in.

Each room at the OVMC campus has a bathroom and shower, with a common room especially for community building.

If you’re having, experiencing difficulties with substances, or mental health, or anything, if you don’t have an ID, none of those things are going to keep you from being sheltered at our place, because we want to be able to be open to everybody.

Betsy Bethel-McFarland, Director of Communications and Grants, YSS

Mother Nature doesn’t make winter easy on West Virginia, but thanks to round-the-clock volunteers and the eternal spirit of giving, being left out in the cold will never be a necessity in the Friendly City.

They’re grateful, and they know that we’re here, and that we’ll always be here, and we’ll help them in whatever way we can.

Betsy Bethel-McFarland, Director of Communications and Grants, YSS

Here is when all the shelters are open:

YSS Winter Freeze: Hillcrest Facility at OVMC Campus, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Salvation Army: 140 16th St., 4 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Catholic Charities warming shelter: 2111 Market St., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
WTRF- 7News

How to get reimbursed for pothole damage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In some areas of the Mountain State, you can file a claim if your car is damaged by a pothole. According to the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission, if the incident happens on a state road, you can file a claim with the state. The claimant will need to include the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling University students make the most of the cold weather

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling University students are taking these cold temperatures and making the most of it.  The Campus Activities Board set up an ice-less ice-skating rink for students to get some fresh air and spend time with their friends. Campus Activities Board President, Alisa Shelt says it’s important to have events like this for their student body. She said the winter months […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Donation will help kids get to summer camp

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Wheeling Hotel Casino Racetrack’s “Game Changer” program turned out to be a true game changer for the Wheeling Salvation Army Tuesday. The program takes the uncashed casino or racing vouchers left by customers and $5 donations from employees and presents them to an area charity. On Tuesday they donated $6,883.38—the amount gathered […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack a “Game Changer” for the Salvation Army

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack presented $6883.38 to the Salvation Army through its Game Changer donation program. The company will present the donation to Captain Jennifer VanMeter of the Salvation Army. Donation will help kids get to summer camp Regional President and General Manager of Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, Kim Florence, said donations to […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Phillips
WTRF- 7News

Dunkin’ opening announced for Moundsville just in time for iced coffee

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Get your mugs ready! Construction has restarted in Moundsville for the future home of the coffee and donut franchise, Dunkin’. Located adjacent to the Walmart on Route 2, the foundation is set and now crews will start the walls.  Construction kicked off in the late fall, but because it sits near Walmart, an agreement was struck that work […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hypothermia prevention and awareness

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) Being prepared for the cold weather is key in preventing hypothermia.  Experts recommend dressing in lots of layers including a heavy coat that repels wind and rain.  Before you leave the house, check for three important things gloves, a hat, and scarf. Those items are crucial in freezing temperatures.  Dr. Nancie Fitch, Area Medical Director at MedExpress says a lot of heat […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia School Choice Fair showcases the state’s variety of educational resources

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The education opportunities in West Virginia are endless. As a part of National School Choice Week, families gathered for an education fair to connect with different schools. West Virginia Voices for Education Choices and the Cardinal Institute hosted the West Virginia School Choice Fair, families were able to speak with a variety of local schools and institutions to find the perfect fit for […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

“We are really at a critical moment”: Which part of West Virginia’s unvaccinated population most concerns health officials

(WTRF) – Throughout the COVID pandemic and the release of vaccinations, the United States has seen its share of data and studies. Some of which noted that vaccination rates among minorities, specifically African Americans, are lower.  When 7News asked one of West Virginia’s top health officials about it, it turned out that there’s another segment of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Salvation Army
WTRF- 7News

Ohio baby dies after being in the care of a babysitter

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH)–An Ohio mother is desperate to find out what led to her toddler’s death. Graclynn Young was 15-months-old when she died in the hospital in August, after spending the afternoon at a babysitter’s house in Coshocton. Investigators with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office say they are running into roadblocks, while information that has […]
COSHOCTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Fire Department reminds us to use space heaters safely

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) In bitter cold weather, space heaters are extremely popular. But they’ve caused some tragic fires over the years. Wheeling Assistant Fire Chief Deric Jamison says the number one rule is to plug your space heater directly into the wall socket. “Never into a power strip, and never into an extension cord,” […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

How Ohio will spend some major bridge repair money

(WTRF) – Questions are being raised when it comes to Ohio’s recent funding for bridges. Ohio received 500 million dollars this week for repairs. One question is how rural areas will get their fair share. Senator Sherrod Brown says they have plans to make sure areas across the state get a fair cut. Brown says […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WTRF- 7News

Ogden Half Marathon and Wellness Weekend set for May

The Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend, presented by WVU Medicine, is back in Wheeling, returning Memorial Day weekend (May 28-29) in 2022. The Wellness Weekend will consist of packed events for two days including the Ogden Newspapers Half Marathon Classic, the Tough as Nails Urban Challenge presented by The Health Plan, the Ogden Newspapers 5K Twin Pops Run and Walk presented by […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay’s Chance rail trail fetches over $146,000 at auction

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay’s iconic Chance rail trail will be replaced this fall with a brand new trackless train, but the old train just fetched a huge sum at auction. The final auction price for the Chance rail was a whopping $146,531.25 with buyers premium. Around 6:00pm Wednesday evening, the high bid was […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy