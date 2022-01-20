ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Over $400,000 worth of narcotics seized by Lafayette PD

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHBYr_0drLxBdc00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit intercepted a large amount of narcotics in the Lafayette area.

According to Lafayette Police, on Jan. 17, the narcotics unit recovered approximately 3.1 pounds of crystal meth and over 2 pounds of cocaine with a total street value of $429,000.

Armed robbers on the run after hitting Kaliste Saloom Rd. business

The investigation is ongoing and is expected to result in the identification and apprehension of suspects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcotics#Lafayette Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy