Over $400,000 worth of narcotics seized by Lafayette PD
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police Narcotics Unit intercepted a large amount of narcotics in the Lafayette area.
According to Lafayette Police, on Jan. 17, the narcotics unit recovered approximately 3.1 pounds of crystal meth and over 2 pounds of cocaine with a total street value of $429,000.
The investigation is ongoing and is expected to result in the identification and apprehension of suspects.
