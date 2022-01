Having spent the better part of the past two years working in sweatpants from the couch, I can confidently say that I've crowned myself the queen of the Com-Fit (yes, I did just make up that word). No buttoned up denim in this household—I just work better when I'm cozy. Is that such a crime? From tracksuits to tie-dyed sets, cashmere onesies to oversized jogger combos, I've tried practically every sweatsuit under the sun. And though each of the sets in my well-loved and ever growing collection has been there for me through thick and now...threadbare, I can officially confirm that I have had my "Mirror, Mirror" moment and found the softest of them all. The one set that I am never taking off. Enter: the Knix Cozzzy Set.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO