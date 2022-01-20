ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Missing 71-year-old Sarasota man found safe

By Dylan Abad, Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x68FB_0drLvHZs00

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a 71-year-old man who was reported missing in Sarasota.

A Silver Alert was issued for Thomas Tousignant after his disappearance this week.

On Friday morning, deputies said he was located and safe.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

3 dead after fiery Lake Wales wreck

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people died Friday evening after a three-vehicle wreck in Lake Wales, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. A PCSO release said its emergency communications center got calls at about 7:30 p.m. about a collision on SR-60, one mile east from County Road 630. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a […]
WFLA

Polk County family reunited with lost bulldog-mix puppy, Rosie

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven family was reunited with their bulldog-mix puppy, Rosie, who disappeared from their yard earlier in the month. After the family realized Rosie was nowhere to be found, they posted information on a number of missing pet Facebook pages fearing it had been stolen. According to the Polk […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Still questions but no charges tied to narcotics allegedly stolen by Hillsborough Co. paramedic

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue has a four-page protocol for controlled substances meant for patients, but a veteran paramedic allegedly found a way around the various rules and regulations, prompting an ongoing investigation and his resignation last summer. Michael J. Reyer, 42, resigned last July, a day after he was implicated in […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy