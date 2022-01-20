Missing 71-year-old Sarasota man found safe
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a 71-year-old man who was reported missing in Sarasota.
A Silver Alert was issued for Thomas Tousignant after his disappearance this week.
On Friday morning, deputies said he was located and safe.
