URI President Parlange “Revoke Honorary Degrees”

KINGSTON, R.I. – January 21, 2022 – The University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees voted today to revoke the honorary degrees previously awarded to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. At the request of the URI Faculty Senate Executive Committee, the URI Honorary Degree Committee deliberated in December 2021, and forwarded its recommendation to URI President Marc Parlange at the end of the month.“After reviewing the recommendation from the President, who endorsed the committee’s recommendation, the Board voted to approve the revocation of these honorary degrees,” said Chair of the Board of Trustees Margo Cook. “The Board of Trustees supports the University and its mission to uphold its values, especially its commitment to intellectual and ethical leadership and fostering an environment of diversity and respect.”“I agree with the Board’s decision,” said President Parlange. “Based on the findings of the Honorary Degree Committee, I made a recommendation to the Board of Trustees to revoke the honorary degrees of General Flynn and Mayor Giuliani, agreeing that they no longer represent the highest level of our values and standards that were evident when we first bestowed the degree.”In 2003, Mayor Giuliani was awarded the Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa based on his demonstrated leadership in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks. In 2014, General Flynn, a 1981 graduate of the University and a three-star Army general, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.The Honorary Degree Committee, comprised of URI faculty, staff, and students, and chaired by the Provost, carefully conducted a comprehensive and objective review of the available evidence regarding this matter. The Committee forwarded its carefully considered recommendation to the President, and President Parlange as well as the committee approached the challenging task with deep respect for the divergent views expressed.The Committee’s findings:

