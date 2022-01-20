ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

URI President Parlange “Revoke Honorary Degrees”

By Beth Comery
providencedailydose.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Update: The honors have been revoked!] URI President Marc Parlange has sent a letter to the board of trustees asking that they revoke the honorary degrees awarded to Michael Flynn and Rudy Giuliani. The board will be voting tomorrow, Friday. (Come on people, this one is easy.) I had...

providencedailydose.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

University Strips Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani Of Honorary Degrees

The University of Rhode Island on Friday stripped Donald Trump’s one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn and former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani of their honorary degrees for failing to uphold the institution’s standards and values. “The Board of Trustees supports the University and its mission to uphold its...
COLLEGES
Tennessee Tribune

University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees Votes Unanimously to revoke Honorary Degrees to Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani

KINGSTON, R.I. – January 21, 2022 – The University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees voted today to revoke the honorary degrees previously awarded to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. At the request of the URI Faculty Senate Executive Committee, the URI Honorary Degree Committee deliberated in December 2021, and forwarded its recommendation to URI President Marc Parlange at the end of the month.“After reviewing the recommendation from the President, who endorsed the committee’s recommendation, the Board voted to approve the revocation of these honorary degrees,” said Chair of the Board of Trustees Margo Cook. “The Board of Trustees supports the University and its mission to uphold its values, especially its commitment to intellectual and ethical leadership and fostering an environment of diversity and respect.”“I agree with the Board’s decision,” said President Parlange. “Based on the findings of the Honorary Degree Committee, I made a recommendation to the Board of Trustees to revoke the honorary degrees of General Flynn and Mayor Giuliani, agreeing that they no longer represent the highest level of our values and standards that were evident when we first bestowed the degree.”In 2003, Mayor Giuliani was awarded the Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa based on his demonstrated leadership in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks. In 2014, General Flynn, a 1981 graduate of the University and a three-star Army general, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.The Honorary Degree Committee, comprised of URI faculty, staff, and students, and chaired by the Provost, carefully conducted a comprehensive and objective review of the available evidence regarding this matter. The Committee forwarded its carefully considered recommendation to the President, and President Parlange as well as the committee approached the challenging task with deep respect for the divergent views expressed.The Committee’s findings:
KINGSTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Edward Snowden
Person
Michael Flynn
Salon

The Supreme Court's golden rule: Only Republican leaders hold true power

Oh boy, remember the summer of 2021? That's when we were deluged with spicy hot takes about how the Supreme Court isn't nearly as bad as liberals feared it would be. Well, here we are half a year away and that supposedly reasonable Supreme Court just proved all of its critics right. They are a bunch of partisan hacks who will ignore the plain letter of the law in order to undermine Democratic governance and install Republicans into power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honorary Degree#College#Rhode Islanders#Wpri#American#Uri
Salon

Republicans who pushed fake Electoral College documents should face "criminal prosecution": attorney

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been doing a great deal of reporting on MAGA Republicans who, after the 2020 presidential election, circulated fake "Electoral College" documents in states that Joe Biden won and falsely claimed, on those documents, that Donald Trump won the states in question. In an article published by the conservative website The Bulwark on January 17, attorney Philip Rotner argues that those fake electors deserve to face criminal prosecution in federal court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy