Jaguars' losing streak up to 8 games after loss to Lee

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 2 days ago
BAYTOWN — Two teams at the opposite ends of the Region XIV standings faced off in Baytown on Wednesday night with Lee College scoring a 97-46 victory over Jacksonville College.

The win was the Rebels' fifth straight.

JC (5-14, 1-9) continues to be mired in a slump, having lost eight games in-a-row.

Lee (14-4, 6-2) jumped out to a 45-18 lead at the break and never looked back.

Mario Whitley scored 19 points and hauled in seven rebounds for the Rebels.

The Jags have an open date on Saturday and are scheduled to host Blinn at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

