ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Is Water Flossing the Key to Whiter Teeth?

By Pia Velasco
Real Simple
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ever since I was a child, I've been told to floss my teeth every night. However, it wasn't until my partner told me about...

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

Best dental floss

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most people know the importance of brushing their teeth, but only about 40 percent of Americans say that they floss on a daily basis. When you don’t floss, plaque can build up in between your teeth and other places that a toothbrush can’t reach, leading to an increased risk of tooth decay and periodontal disease.
SKIN CARE
Family Handyman

How To Clean a Bathroom Exhaust Fan

Here’s the plan — don’t neglect the fan. That little fan in the celling is more important than you might think. It helps get rid of odors, airborne contaminants and moisture in the air. A fan covered in dust doesn’t work efficiently, eventually leading to mold, mildew and possibly a house fire. Give it a good cleaning about every six months. Read on to find out how to clean your bathroom exhaust fan.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flossing#Bacteria#Manhattan#Amazon Com
Wellness Mama

Does Flossing Really Reduce Gum Disease and Cavities?

Wellness Mama » Blog » Health » Does Flossing Really Reduce Gum Disease and Cavities?. For most of us, our parents ingrained the importance of brushing our teeth and flossing from a young age. Many of us feel guilty as adults for failing to do both every single day.
HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

Brighter, whiter teeth with Power Swabs

New year, new smile! Thanks to Power Swabs, you can have a brighter and whiter smile in minutes. It’s quick, it’s easy, and its gentle. Be on your way to a healthier looking smile today.
HEALTH
SPY

How To Get Rid of Dandruff: Dermatologists Share the Best Treatments, Natural Remedies & Tips

Table of Contents How Common Is Dandruff? What Causes It? Dandruff-Fighting Ingredients You Need To Know The Best Dandruff Shampoos DIY Dandruff Treatments If you’ve ever noticed the tell-tale white flakes on your back or shoulders (or, God forbid, someone else noticed them for you), then you’ve definitely wondered how to get rid of dandruff. But with so many dandruff shampoos and supposedly dandruff-fighting products out there, not to mention debatable “natural” home remedies, we understand why folks struggling with dandruff might not know where to begin. To get the lowdown on dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis, and some tips on how to get rid of it, we...
SKIN CARE
Medical Daily

The Impact of Teledentistry on Home Teeth Straightening

Transformations in the way things are done due to advancements in computer and telecommunication technology affect every aspect of our lives, including how we seek medical care. Teledentistry falls under telehealth, and it allows a patient to reach out to a dentist from a distance for a diagnosis, advice, or treatment.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
thespruce.com

How to Get Rid of Water Bugs in Your Home

The term water bug can be a commonly used nickname for many pests, specifically cockroaches. While there are true water bugs (infraorder Nepomorpha), the name water bug is most commonly used to refer to the Oriental cockroach, or Blatta orientalis. These cockroaches earned their nickname because they have a tendency to hang out in wet environments. They have been known to travel to higher floors in apartment buildings by use of the water pipes, and they prefer moist, dirty hiding spots such as garbage chutes and sewage pipes. Oriental cockroaches do not cause structural damage but severe situations can lead to a distinctive, musky, "roachy" odor.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

The Surprising Benefits of Using Face Oil on Oily Skin

Chances are if you're someone with oily skin, you avoid face oil at all costs. And it makes sense. Oily skin is often prone to breakouts because of clogged pores due to excess sebum production, so avoiding a product that creates another layer of oil seems like the right thing to do.
SKIN CARE
Sandpoint Reader

On losing teeth

Among the greatest joys of moonlighting as a paraprofessional teacher for part of the week is remembering what it was like to be a kid. In my four years teaching at the elementary level, I’ve become acquainted with the distractions that today’s children face. These distractions feel endless, especially in our increasingly technological world. However, last week I encountered a timeless distraction: loose teeth.
SANDPOINT, ID
LIVESTRONG.com

What Causes Deep Boogers and How to Remove Them

Marygrace Taylor is a health and wellness writer based in Philadelphia. Her work has appeared in places like Parade, Glamour, Prevention, Family Circle, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Shape and Greatist. Visit her at marygracetaylor.com. If you've found your way to this article, chances are you've got a problem....
HEALTH
Real Simple

Dermatologist Dr. Love Creates the Perfect Morning Skincare Routine for Every Budget

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You can spend $5 or $500 on a single skincare product, but with thousands of products to choose from, how do you decide which ones are best for your skin—and your bank account?
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

When to Choose Blinds, Curtains, or Drapery, According to the Experts

When it comes to deciding which window treatments will look best in your home, the vast number of options can turn a simple interior design project into an overwhelming process. While many of the terms—drapes, blinds, and curtains—are used interchangeably, there are some distinct differences, and those nuances can impact the overall ambience of your home. The biggest distinction comes down to "light control and aesthetic," says John Weinstock, executive vice president of Graber Blinds. "Blinds offer the most light control with a variety of tilting options. Blinds or shades can be paired with drapery to enhance windows in any part of the home." While each type of window treatment has its own unique set of characteristics, all of them can be used to transform any room. Here, experts explain what makes drapes, blinds, and curtains unique, as well as how to know which is best for a specific space—and the pros and cons of each.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KGET 17

Whiter teeth could be the secret to looking younger

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Stephanie Jacoli from Power Swabs about how Power Swabs is being used to look younger, healthier, and feel more confident. Power Swabs is a revolutionary new product that can whiten your teeth in just 5 minutes, visibly taking years off your appearance. “This amazingly simple little product uses new patented technology that removes the stains first and then whitens your teeth. So the stains are not just covered up. Unlike other systems Power Swabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns, and veneers. On average you can expect 2 shades whiter teeth after the 1st use and 6 shades whiter teeth in 7 days,” said Jacoli.
SKIN CARE
Real Simple

6 Easy Ways to Grow Out Your Bangs, According to Experts

Once you get bangs, there's no turning back—until you decide to grow them out, which can take anywhere from four to six months, according to Susan Williams, a Washington-based and StyleSeat hairstylist. Thankfully, the grow-out period doesn't need to be miserable, but you do need to have a plan....
HAIR CARE
MindBodyGreen

What Is Collagen Water? Benefits, What To Look Out For & How To Make It At Home

Whether you’re a skin care fanatic or wellness enthusiast, you've likely heard all about collagen. It's the structural protein that supports your connective tissues, including tendons, ligaments, and skin—the last of which relies on collagen for firmness and elasticity.* And while collagen supplements are often used to make things like smoothies and juices, there might be a new collagen beverage in town.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy